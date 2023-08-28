Annual St. Joseph School Festival

Amarillo—St. Joseph’s School invites everyone to attend its annual School Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1:00pm to 7:00pm on the school grounds at 4118 South Bonham.
The festival will feature a variety of food and beverages. There will be games for all ages, including a bounce house and a pumpkin decorating contest. There will also be live and silent auctions.
Another tradition of festival is the annual Beef Drawing. Top prize in the 17th annual Beef Drawing is half-a-side of beef and a deep freezer. Second prize is a $1,500 Amarillo National Bank (ANB) Gift Card and third prize is a $750 ANB Gift Card.
Tickets for the drawing are $10.00 each and can be purchased in the school office during regular business hours; from any St. Joseph’s School family; online on the school website, stjosephamarillo.com; and, on the school’s Facebook page, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School. On the school’s website, there is a way for people to be a sponsor online. Also, supporters or alumni can make an online donation.
Proceeds from this year’s Festival will go toward the continuing updating of the St. Joseph’s School building as well as keeping tuition affordable for all families, according to Angela Seidenberger, school principal.
Festival organizers are also seeking assistance from businesses and supporters to sponsor this year’s Beef Drawing. For more information about the annual Beef Drawing, to donate items for the silent auction, or for Beef Drawing sponsorship information, please call the school at 806-359-1604. If you wish to receive an email regarding Beef Drawing information, please send a message to office @stjosephlearning.com.