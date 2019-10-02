Amarillo—The annual St. Mary’s Cathedral School Fall Carnival is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 on the Cathedral and School grounds at 1200 South Washington.
The carnival is scheduled from noon to 7:00pm and admission is free.
The day will feature a number of activities, including:
• Over 25 carnival games;
• A Silent Auction;
• Cake Walk;
• Costume Contests for children, adults and pets; and,
• An abundance of food from the Mexican Café and Sweet Shop.
Tickets are on sale now for a chance to win a $20,000 VISA Gift Card, which will be given away at the conclusion of the carnival. Cost of the ticket is a $25.00 donation to St. Mary’s Cathedral School. Tickets will be sold after all weekend Masses through Sunday, Oct. 13 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, at neighboring parishes and at area United Supermarket stores.
For more information about the annual St. Mary’s Cathedral School Carnival, visit www.stmarysamarillo.org, or call the school office at 376-9112.