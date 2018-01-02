Annual Student Center Fundraiser Feb. 3



Amarillo—Tickets are being sold for the annual Auction and Steak Dinner to benefit the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University in Canyon. The annual fundraiser is set for Saturday, Feb. 3 from 6:00pm to midnight at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.



Tickets are $50 each and, as in the past, must be purchased in advance since no tickets will be sold at the door, according to Father S. Christopher Schwind, CSC chaplain and executive director.



“The fifty dollar ticket includes a steak dinner, dancing to the music of Young Country, a live and silent auction and a raffle,” he said.



Once again the Student Center is seeking people who are willing to donate a gift basket for the silent auction.



“We have had great participation with our gift baskets the past several years,” said Father Schwind. “This has helped make our annual fundraiser even more special and we encourage groups, businesses and organizations to donate a gift basket again this year.”



The annual auction and steak dinner serves as the principal fundraiser for the CSC, according to Father Schwind.



“This is the main source of funding for our campus ministries, but it’s also a great opportunity for people to meet the students that they are supporting and for the students to show their appreciation for all the generosity we have received throughout the year,” he said.



Another highlight of the annual fundraiser is a raffle. Tickets are on sale for a $20.00 donation and can be purchased from any member of the Catholic Student Center.

Top prize in the raffle is a trip to Las Vegas. The trip includes:

• Two VIP seats of your choice to one top show;

• A three-night weekend stay at Renaissance Las Vegas; and,

• Round trip coach airfare for two.



The holder of the winning raffle ticket can also opt for a $2,500 prize, should they wish not to take the Vegas trip.



Tickets can also be purchased during regular business hours at the WTCSC, located at 2610 4 th Avenue.



The donations as well as the profit from the event help fund campus ministries at West Texas A&M, Clarendon College and Amarillo College.



“The ministry continues to be very strong at WT and in Clarendon,” said Father Schwind, “and we continue to reach out to Amarillo College students as well.”



To purchase a ticket, to donate a gift basket, or to donate items for the silent and live auctions, please contact Betty Aragon at the Catholic Student Center, at 655-4345.

