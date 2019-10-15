Annual Umbarger Sausage Dinner

Umbarger—St. Mary’s Church will host its 68
th annual German Sausage Festival Sunday, Nov. 10 from 11:00am to 3:00pm in the parish hall east of the church at 22830 Pondaseta Road.
The traditional lunch of German Sausage with sauerkraut, bread and all the trimmings will be served to adults for $12.00 and to children between the ages of six and ten for $6.00. Children under six eat free.
Adult takeout plates will also be available. Other activities include a country store, a children’s train ride and a bazaar. Sausage and sauerkraut will also be on sale.
There will also be a drawing. Tickets are $1.00 each and tickets will be sold during the dinner.
St. Mary’s Church will be open for public viewing. Built in 1929, the artwork in the church was completed by Italian POWs in 1945, according to diocesan archives.
For more information on the dinner, contact Harold Artho at 499-3446 or via email,
harold@midplains.coop.