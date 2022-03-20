Area Artists Needed For Competition

Amarillo—The Catholic Historical Society is looking for area artists for an art competition.
According to Susan Garner, diocesan archivist/curator, those wishing to take part in this competition must submit a piece of religious art, whether it be a painting, a sculpture, tapestry or mosaic.
“The first-place winner will receive a check for $4,000,” she said. “Second prize will win a $750 check, with third prize a $500 check. The first-place winner will have its art housed in the diocesan museum.”
The art must be in Christian tradition, acceptable to the curator. Each piece will be voted on by the public during an Open House at the Museum Thursday, July 14. The three winning pieces will be judged by a panel of three judges. All entries for the competition must be submitted to the Diocesan Museum by Thursday, June 30 at the close of business, said Garner.