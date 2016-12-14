Around The Diocese

Retreat Center Activities

Amarillo—The public is invited to join the weekly Contemplative Prayer Group every Tuesday afternoon from noon to 1:00 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring. The Retreat Center will host the next First Wednesdays on Jan. 4 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. Learn more by calling Linda Astuto at the BDRC, 383-1811 or go online to www.bdrc.org.



Divine Mercy Cenacle

Amarillo—A Thursday Divine Mercy Cenacle Group meets on the first and third Thursday evenings of each month at 6:00 in the St. Joseph Room at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington. Find out more by calling St. Mary’s Cathedral at 376-7204.



Theology On Tap To Meet Dec. 15

Amarillo—The third year of Theology on Tap continues Thursday, Dec. 15 at I Don’t Know Sports Bar and Grill at 1301 Southwest 6th Ave.

All young adults throughout the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend Theology on Tap, which is sponsored by the young adult offices at St. Mary’s Cathedral and St. Thomas the Apostle Church. The monthly gatherings take place on the third Thursday of each month. Admission is free.

For more information on Theology on Tap, please contact Kelsey Matchen at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 376-7204 or Caleb Hubbard at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 358-2461.



Covenant Teen Offers Chance To Win Cowboy Tickets

Amarillo—Covenant Teen is offering the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the Monday, Dec. 26 football game between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Tickets for the chance to win the tickets in the Hands and Feet Raffle are $5.00 each. The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, Dec. 17, on Pope Francis’ birthday. In addition to the tickets, the winner will receive a $100 hotel gift card and a $50 restaurant gift card.

For additional details or to purchase a ticket, go online to www.covenantteen/hands-and-feet.com. Proceeds from the fundraiser will assist Covenant Teen in its ministry in the Diocese of Amarillo.



Pancake Breakfast

Amarillo—Knights of Columbus Council #1450 at St. Mary’s Cathedral will serve a Pancake Breakfast Sunday, Dec. 18 from 8:00am to 11:00am in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center, 1200 South Washington. Cost of the breakfast is a love offering, which will benefit the numerous charities, missions and projects of Council #1450.



Stratford Enchilada Dinner

Stratford—The date has changed for the annual Enchilada Dinner to benefit St. Joseph’s Church.

The dinner will now take place on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 10:30am to 3:00pm at the Sherman County Barn, off Highway 287 to the east.

Three Beef, cheese and chicken enchiladas will be served for a suggested donation of $8.00 per person.

Advanced tickets for the meal are still available. For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact the parish office at 806-366-5687.



Upcoming ACTS Retreats

Amarillo—An ACTS (Adoration, Community, Theology and Service) Retreat for teens will take place Thursday, Dec. 29 through Sunday, Jan. 1 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring. Registration forms are available at parish offices or through the ACTS Community website, www.actsamarillo.org. An ACTS Retreat for men will be offered Thursday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 22.



Historical Society Cookbook

Amarillo—Copies of A Little Slice of Heaven, a cookbook compiled by the Catholic Historical Society, remain on sale. Cookbooks are $7.50 each, with $2.50 for shipping. The cookbook is a compilation of recipes of Bishop Patrick J. Zurek and the priests and religious of the Diocese of Amarillo. Cookbook orders can be sent to:

The CHS Cookbook Project

P.O. Box 5644

Amarillo, 79117-5644

Please make checks payable to The Catholic Historical Society Cookbook Project or CHS Cookbook Project.



Prison Ministry

Hereford—The prison ministry team in the Diocese of Amarillo is recruiting ordained deacons or lay volunteers for this special ministry. Prison ministry is also one of the Corporal Works of Mercy. If interested please contact Deacon Jessie Guerrero at 364-8432; Deacon Mark Seidlitz at 674-2770; or, Deacon Blaine Westlake at 383-2243, ext. 117.



Catholic Community Scripture Study

Amarillo—The 27th year of the Catholic Community Scripture Study is underway, with the study continuing on Wednesday mornings in the parlor of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter. Activities begin at 9:15 with coffee and fellowship, followed at 9:30 with prayer and scripture insights from At Home with the Word for a preview of the coming Sunday Scriptures. The class, which began in 1990, has been meeting every Wednesday on a continual basis for the last six years. Everyone is welcome on any Wednesday morning that he/she can attend. For additional information please call St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 358-2461.