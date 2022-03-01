Ash Wednesday Collection Thoughts From Bishop Patrick J. Zurek:

This Ash Wednesday, I ask you to make a contribution to the Collection to Aid the Church in Central and Eastern Europe. Your generous gift will go toward the victims of war in Ukraine, among many other projects the Collection supports in the region. If you are unable to take part in the Ash Wednesday collection, please bring your contribution to Mass the weekend of Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6. Please place that contribution in an envelope marked Collection to Aid the Church in Central and Eastern Europe.
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is uniquely positioned to provide aid to the region, having built strong relationships with our brother bishops there these past 30 years, and having given so much assistance in the development of the Church’s capacity to respond to pastoral and social needs. A robust response at this moment will allow the Church in the United States to continue to be a strong partner in the rebuilding and restoring of the Church in Central and Eastern Europe, and to give critical and timely humanitarian aid now for Ukraine.
Let us ask Our Lady, Queen of Peace, to bring a swift end to the violence.