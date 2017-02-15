Ash Wednesday Mass Schedules

February 15, 2017
Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced Mass Schedules for March 1, Ash Wednesday.
Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules. Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning celebrations. Schedules are subject to change and parishioners are asked to consult their parish bulletin or website for any last minute changes.
AMARILLO
St. Mary’s Cathedral: Masses at 7:00am, 9:00am, 12:10pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm
Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital: Mass at noon, McKee Chapel (seating is limited)
Blessed Sacrament: Masses at 9:00am (English) and 5:30pm and 7:30pm (both Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at noon (English)
Northwest Texas Hospital: Mass at 10:00am, Chapel (seating is limited)
Our Lady of Guadalupe: Masses at noon, 5:00pm, 6:30pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish)
Our Lady of Vietnam: Masses at 8:30am and 6:00pm
St. Hyacinth: Masses at 12:10pm and 7:00pm
St. Francis of Assisi: Mass at 7:00pm
St. Joseph’s: Masses at 8:15am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual)
St. Laurence: Masses at 8:30am (English at the Capuchin Poor Clares Convent), 5:30pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at noon
St. Martin de Porres: Masses at 7:00am and 7:00pm
St. Thomas the Apostle: Masses at 7:00am, 12:15pm and 7:00pm
BOOKER
St. Peter’s: Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual)
BORGER
St. John the Evangelist: Masses at 8:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
BOVINA
St. Ann’s: Mass at 6:00pm (Bilingual)
CACTUS
Our Lady of Guadalupe: Mass at 8:00pm (Spanish)
CANADIAN
Sacred Heart: Masses at 6:45am and 6:15pm (Bilingual)
CANYON
St. Ann’s: Masses at 7:00am, 12:30pm and 7:00pm
Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M: Mass at 6:30pm
CHILDRESS
Holy Angels: Mass at 7:30pm (Bilingual)
CLARENDON
St. Mary’s: Mass at 6:00pm
DALHART
St. Anthony of Padua: Masses at 8:15am and 6:00pm (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish)
DIMMITT
Immaculate Conception of Mary: Masses at 7:00am and 12:10 (English) and 6:30pm (Spanish)
DUMAS
Sts. Peter and Paul: Masses at 7:15am and 5:30pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
FRIONA
St. Teresa of Jesus: Masses at 9:00am (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish)
GROOM
Immaculate Heart of Mary: Masses at 7:30am and 7:30pm
GRUVER
Cristo Redentor: Masses at 6:30am (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish)
HAPPY
Holy Name of Jesus: Mass at 7:30pm
HART
St. John Nepomucene: Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual)
HEREFORD
St. Anthony’s: Masses at 7:15am, 8:15am and 7:15pm
San Jose: Masses at 7:00am (Spanish), 6:30pm (Bilingual) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at Noon and 5:00pm (both Bilingual)
KRESS
St. Paul the Apostle: Mass at 6:00pm (Bilingual)
MEMPHIS
Sacred Heart: Mass at 6:00pm (Bilingual)
NAZARETH
Holy Family: Masses at 7:00am and 6:00pm
PAMPA
St. Vincent de Paul: Masses at 12:10pm, 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish)
PANHANDLE
St. Theresa’s: Mass at 7:30pm
PERRYTON
Immaculate Conception: Masses at 5:30pm (English) and 6:30pm (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at 8:00pm
SHAMROCK
St. Patrick’s: Mass at 7:00pm
SPEARMAN
Sacred Heart of Jesus: Mass at 6:30pm (Bilingual)
STINNETT
St. Ann’s: Masses at 8:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish, both at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger)
STRATFORD
St. Joseph’s: Masses at 7:00am (English) and 6:00pm (Spanish)
SUNRAY
Christ the King: Mass at 6:00pm
TEXLINE
St. Mary’s: Mass at 12:10pm
TULIA
Church of the Holy Spirit: Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual)
UMBARGER
St. Mary’s: Masses at 8:00am and 6:00pm
VEGA
Immaculate Conception: Mass at 7:00pm
WELLINGTON
Our Mother of Mercy: Mass at 5:30pm
WHEELER
St. Mary’s: Mass at 8:15pm (Bilingual)
WHITE DEER
Sacred Heart: Mass at 6:00pm