Ash Wednesday Mass Schedules

Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced Mass Schedules for Feb. 14, Ash Wednesday.
Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules. Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning celebrations. Schedules are subject to change and parishioners are asked to consult their parish bulletin or website for any last minute changes.
AMARILLO St. Mary’s Cathedral: Masses at 7:00am, 12:10pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm
Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital: Mass at noon, McKee Chapel (seating is limited)
Blessed Sacrament: Masses at 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at noon (English)
Northwest Texas Hospital: Mass at 10:00am, Chapel (seating is limited)
Our Lady of Guadalupe: Masses at noon, 5:00pm and 6:30pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish)
Our Lady of Vietnam: Masses at 8:30am and 6:00pm
St. Hyacinth: Masses at 12:10pm and 7:00pm
St. Francis of Assisi: Mass at 6:00pm
St. Joseph’s: Masses at 8:15am and 12:10pm (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual)
St. Laurence: Masses at 8:00am (English), 6:00pm and 7:30pm (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at noon and 5:00pm (English)
St. Martin de Porres: Masses at 7:00am, 5:15pm and 7:00pm
St. Thomas the Apostle: Masses at 7:00am, 12:15pm and 7:00pm
BOOKER St. Peter’s: Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual)
BORGER St. John the Evangelist: Masses at 7:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual)
BOVINA St. Ann’s: Mass at 5:00pm (Bilingual)
CACTUS Our Lady of Guadalupe: Masses at noon and 8:00pm (Spanish)
CANADIAN Sacred Heart: Masses at 6:45am and 7:30pm (Bilingual)
CANYON St. Ann’s: Masses at 7:00am, 12:30pm and 6:00pm
Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M: Mass at 6:30pm
CHILDRESS Holy Angels: Mass at 5:30pm (Bilingual)
CLARENDON St. Mary’s: Mass at 6:00pm
DALHART St. Anthony of Padua: Masses at 8:15am and 6:00pm (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish)
DIMMITT Immaculate Conception: Masses at 7:00am and 12:10 (English) and 6:30pm (Spanish)
DUMAS Sts. Peter and Paul: Masses at 7:15am and 5:30pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
FRIONA St. Teresa of Jesus: Masses at 8:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual)
GROOM Immaculate Heart of Mary: Masses at 7:30am and 7:00pm
GRUVER Cristo Redentor: Masses at 6:30am (English) and 8:30pm (Spanish)
HAPPY Holy Name of Jesus: Mass at 8:00pm
HART St. John Nepomucene: Mass at 6:30pm (Bilingual)
HEREFORD St. Anthony’s: Masses at 7:15am, 8:15am and 7:15pm
San Jose: Masses at 7:00am (Spanish), 6:30pm (Bilingual) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at Noon and 5:00pm (both Bilingual)
KRESS St. Paul the Apostle: Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual)
MEMPHIS Sacred Heart: Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual)
NAZARETH Holy Family: Masses at 7:00am and 6:00pm
PAMPA St. Vincent de Paul: Masses at 12:10pm, 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish)
PANHANDLE St. Theresa’s: Mass at 7:30pm
PERRYTON Immaculate Conception: Masses at 5:30pm (English) and 6:30pm (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at 8:00pm
SHAMROCK St. Patrick’s: Mass at 7:00pm
SPEARMAN Sacred Heart of Jesus: Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual)
STINNETT St. Ann’s: Masses at 7:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual, both at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger)
STRATFORD St. Joseph’s: Mass at 6:00pm (Bilingual)
SUNRAY Christ the King: Mass at 6:00pm
TEXLINE St. Mary’s: Mass at 12:10pm
TULIA Church of the Holy Spirit: Masses at 6:00pm and 7:00pm (both Bilingual)