Ash Wednesday Mass Schedules

Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced Mass Schedules for Feb. 14, Ash Wednesday.



Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules. Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning celebrations. Schedules are subject to change and parishioners are asked to consult their parish bulletin or website for any last minute changes.



AMARILLO

St. Mary’s Cathedral: Masses at 7:00am, 12:10pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm

Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital: Mass at noon, McKee Chapel (seating is limited)

Blessed Sacrament: Masses at 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at noon (English)

Northwest Texas Hospital: Mass at 10:00am, Chapel (seating is limited)

Our Lady of Guadalupe: Masses at noon, 5:00pm and 6:30pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish)

Our Lady of Vietnam: Masses at 8:30am and 6:00pm

St. Hyacinth: Masses at 12:10pm and 7:00pm

St. Francis of Assisi: Mass at 6:00pm

St. Joseph’s: Masses at 8:15am and 12:10pm (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual)

St. Laurence: Masses at 8:00am (English), 6:00pm and 7:30pm (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at noon and 5:00pm (English)

St. Martin de Porres: Masses at 7:00am, 5:15pm and 7:00pm

St. Thomas the Apostle: Masses at 7:00am, 12:15pm and 7:00pm



BOOKER

St. Peter’s: Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual)



BORGER

St. John the Evangelist: Masses at 7:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual)



BOVINA

St. Ann’s: Mass at 5:00pm (Bilingual)



CACTUS

Our Lady of Guadalupe: Masses at noon and 8:00pm (Spanish)



CANADIAN

Sacred Heart: Masses at 6:45am and 7:30pm (Bilingual)



CANYON

St. Ann’s: Masses at 7:00am, 12:30pm and 6:00pm

Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M: Mass at 6:30pm



CHILDRESS

Holy Angels: Mass at 5:30pm (Bilingual)



CLARENDON

St. Mary’s: Mass at 6:00pm



DALHART

St. Anthony of Padua: Masses at 8:15am and 6:00pm (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish)



DIMMITT

Immaculate Conception: Masses at 7:00am and 12:10 (English) and 6:30pm (Spanish)



DUMAS

Sts. Peter and Paul: Masses at 7:15am and 5:30pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)



FRIONA

St. Teresa of Jesus: Masses at 8:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual)



GROOM

Immaculate Heart of Mary: Masses at 7:30am and 7:00pm



GRUVER

Cristo Redentor: Masses at 6:30am (English) and 8:30pm (Spanish)



HAPPY

Holy Name of Jesus: Mass at 8:00pm



HART

St. John Nepomucene: Mass at 6:30pm (Bilingual)



HEREFORD

St. Anthony’s: Masses at 7:15am, 8:15am and 7:15pm

San Jose: Masses at 7:00am (Spanish), 6:30pm (Bilingual) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at Noon and 5:00pm (both Bilingual)



KRESS

St. Paul the Apostle: Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual)



MEMPHIS

Sacred Heart: Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual)



NAZARETH

Holy Family: Masses at 7:00am and 6:00pm



PAMPA

St. Vincent de Paul: Masses at 12:10pm, 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish)



PANHANDLE

St. Theresa’s: Mass at 7:30pm



PERRYTON

Immaculate Conception: Masses at 5:30pm (English) and 6:30pm (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at 8:00pm



SHAMROCK

St. Patrick’s: Mass at 7:00pm



SPEARMAN

Sacred Heart of Jesus: Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual)



STINNETT

St. Ann’s: Masses at 7:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual, both at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger)



STRATFORD

St. Joseph’s: Mass at 6:00pm (Bilingual)



SUNRAY

Christ the King: Mass at 6:00pm



TEXLINE

St. Mary’s: Mass at 12:10pm



TULIA

Church of the Holy Spirit: Masses at 6:00pm and 7:00pm (both Bilingual)



UMBARGER

St. Mary’s: Masses at 8:00am and 6:00pm



VEGA

Immaculate Conception: Mass at 7:00pm



WELLINGTON

Our Mother of Mercy: Mass at 5:30pm



WHEELER

St. Mary’s: Mass at 8:15pm (Bilingual)



WHITE DEER

Sacred Heart: Mass at 5:30pm



