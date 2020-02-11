Ash Wednesday Mass Schedules

Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced Mass Schedules for Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday.
Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules. Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning celebrations.
Schedules are subject to change without notice and parishioners are asked to consult their parish bulletin or website for any last minute changes.
AMARILLO St. Mary’s Cathedral: Masses at 7:00am, 12:10pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm
Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital: Mass at Noon, McKee Chapel (seating is limited)
Blessed Sacrament: Mass at 7:00am (Spanish); Liturgy of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at Noon (English); Masses at 6:00pm (Bilingual) and 8:00pm (Spanish)
Capuchin Monastery: Mass at 3:00pm (Spanish; seating is limited)
Northwest Texas Hospital: Mass at 10:00am, Chapel (seating is limited)
Our Lady of Guadalupe: Masses at noon, 5:00pm and 6:30pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish)
Our Lady of Vietnam: Masses at 8:30am and 6:00pm
St. Hyacinth: Masses at 9:00am, 12:10pm and 7:00pm
St. Francis of Assisi: Mass at 6:30pm
St. Joseph’s: Masses at 8:15am and 12:15pm (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual)
St. Laurence: Mass at 8:00am (English); Liturgy of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at noon and 5:00pm (English); Masses at 6:00pm and 7:30pm (Spanish)
St. Martin de Porres: Masses at 7:00am and 7:00pm
St. Thomas the Apostle: Masses at 7:00am, 12:15pm and 7:00pm
BOOKER St. Peter’s: Mass at 6:30pm (Spanish)
BORGER St. John the Evangelist: Masses at 7:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual)
BOVINA St. Ann’s: Mass at 6:00pm (Bilingual)
CACTUS Our Lady of Guadalupe: Mass at 8:00pm (Spanish)
CANADIAN Sacred Heart: Mass at 7:30pm (Bilingual)
CANYON St. Ann’s: Masses at 7:00am and 6:00pm
Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M: Mass at 6:30pm
CHILDRESS Holy Angels: Mass at 6:00am (Bilingual)
CLARENDON St. Mary’s: Mass at 5:30pm
DALHART St. Anthony of Padua: Masses at 8:15am and 6:00pm (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish)
DIMMITT Immaculate Conception: Masses at 7:00am (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish)
DUMAS Sts. Peter and Paul: Masses at 7:15am (Bilingual), 5:30pm (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish)
FRIONA St. Teresa of Jesus: Mass at 7:30pm (Bilingual)
GROOM Immaculate Heart of Mary: Masses at 7:30am and 7:00pm
GRUVER Cristo Redentor: Mass at 6:30am (Spanish)
HAPPY Holy Name of Jesus: Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual)
HART St. John Nepomucene: Mass at 6:00pm (Bilingual)
HEREFORD St. Anthony’s: Masses at 7:15am, 8:15am and 7:15pm
San Jose: Mass at 7:00am (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at Noon and 5:00pm (both Bilingual); Masses at 6:30pm (Bilingual) and 8:00pm (Spanish)
KRESS St. Paul the Apostle: Mass at 8:15pm (Bilingual)
MEMPHIS Sacred Heart: Mass at 7:30am (Bilingual)
NAZARETH Holy Family: Masses at 7:00am and 6:00pm
PAMPA St. Vincent de Paul: Masses at 7:00am, 12:10pm and 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish)
PANHANDLE St. Theresa’s: Mass at 6:00pm
PERRYTON Immaculate Conception: Masses at 8:00am (Spanish), 5:30pm (English) and 9:00pm (Spanish)
QUITAQUE San Juan Diego: Mass at 7:00pm
SILVERTON Our Lady of Loreto: Mass at 5:30pm
SHAMROCK St. Patrick’s: Mass at 4:00pm
SPEARMAN Sacred Heart of Jesus: Masses at 5:00pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
STINNETT St. Ann’s: Masses at 7:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual, both at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger)
STRATFORD St. Joseph’s: Mass at 6:00pm (Bilingual)
SUNRAY Christ the King: Mass at 6:30pm (Bilingual)
TEXLINE St. Mary’s: Mass at Noon
TULIA Church of the Holy Spirit: Masses at 8:00am and 6:30pm (both Bilingual)
TURKEY St. Elizabeth Ann Seton: Mass at 8:30pm
UMBARGER St. Mary’s: Masses at 8:00am and 6:00pm
VEGA Immaculate Conception: Mass at 7:00pm
WELLINGTON Our Mother of Mercy: Mass at 5:30pm (Bilingual)