Ash Wednesday Mass Schedules

Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced Mass Schedules for March 2, Ash Wednesday. Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules. Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning celebrations. Schedules are subject to change without notice and parishioners are asked to consult their parish bulletin or website for any last minute changes. Parishes planning to offer a Lenten Penance Service are listed in BOLD. AMARILLO St. Mary’s Cathedral: Masses at 7:00am, 8:15am (School Mass), 12:10pm and 7:00pm; Wednesday, March 9, Day of Reconciliation from 9:00am to 9:00pm Blessed Sacrament: Mass at 7:00am (English); Liturgy of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at Noon (English); Masses at 6:00pm (Bilingual) and 8:00pm (Spanish) Capuchin Monastery: Mass at 5:30pm (Spanish; seating is limited. Please call the convent at 806-383-6771 if you plan to attend.) Our Lady of Guadalupe: Masses at noon and 5:00pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish) Our Lady of Vietnam: Masses at 8:00am and 7:00pm St. Hyacinth: Masses at 8:15am and 12:10pm (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual) St. Francis of Assisi: Liturgy of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at 8:00am; Mass at 7:00pm St. Joseph’s: Masses at 8:15am (School Mass for St. Joseph’s School), 11:30am (School Mass for Holy Cross Catholic Academy), 6:00pm (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish) St. Laurence: Mass at 8:00am (English); Mass at 9:00am (Spanish); Liturgy of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at noon (English); Mass at 5:00pm (English); Mass at 6:15pm (Spanish); Liturgy of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at 8:00pm (Spanish) St. Martin de Porres: Masses at Noon and 7:00pm St. Thomas the Apostle: Masses at 7:00am, 12:15pm and 7:00pm
BOOKER St. Peter’s: Mass at 7:15pm (Spanish)
BORGER St. John the Evangelist: Masses at 8:00am (English) and 6:15pm (Bilingual)
BOVINA St. Ann’s: Masses at 5:30pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
CACTUS Our Lady of Guadalupe: Masses at 4:00pm and 7:30pm (both in Spanish)
CANADIAN Sacred Heart: Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual) CANYON St. Ann’s: Mass at 7:00am; Liturgy of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at 12:10pm; Mass at 6:00pm Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M:Mass at 6:30pm
CHILDRESS Holy Angels: Mass at 6:00pm (Bilingual)
CLARENDON St. Mary’s: Mass at 7:30pm
DALHART St. Anthony of Padua: Masses at 8:15am and 6:00pm (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish)
DIMMITT Immaculate Conception:Masses at 7:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
DUMAS Sts. Peter and Paul: Masses at 7:15am (English), Noon (Bilingual) 5:30pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
FRIONA St. Teresa of Jesus: Mass at 8:30pm (Spanish)
GROOM Immaculate Heart of Mary: Masses at 7:30am and 6:00pm
GRUVER Cristo Redentor: Mass at 6:30am (Bilingual)
HAPPY Holy Name of Jesus: Mass at Noon (Bilingual)
HART St. John Nepomucene: Mass at 5:30pm (Bilingual) HEREFORD St. Anthony’s: Masses at 8:15am and 7:15pm San Jose: Mass at 7:00am (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at Noon and 5:00pm (both Bilingual); Masses at 8:00pm (Bilingual)
KRESS St. Paul the Apostle: Mass at 8:15pm (Bilingual)
MEMPHIS Sacred Heart: Mass at Noon (Bilingual)
NAZARETH Holy Family: Masses at 7:00am and 5:30pm
PAMPA St. Vincent de Paul: Masses at 12:10pm and 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish)
PANHANDLE St. Theresa’s: Mass at 7:30pm
PERRYTON Immaculate Conception: Masses at 8:00am (Spanish), Noon (Bilingual), 5:30pm (English) and 8:15pm (Spanish)
QUITAQUE San Juan Diego: Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual)
SILVERTON Our Lady of Loreto: Mass at 5:30pm (Bilingual)
SHAMROCK St. Patrick’s: Mass at 5:00pm
SPEARMAN Sacred Heart of Jesus: Masses at 5:30pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
STINNETT St. Ann’s: Masses at 8:00am (English) and 6:15pm (Bilingual, both at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger)
STRATFORD St. Joseph’s: Masses at 7:00am (English) and 6:00pm (Bilingual)
SUNRAY Christ the King: Mass at 6:30pm (Bilingual)
TEXLINE St. Mary’s: Mass at 12:10pm
TULIA Church of the Holy Spirit: Masses at 8:00am and 6:30pm (both Bilingual)
TURKEY St. Elizabeth Ann Seton: Mass at 8:15pm (Bilingual)
UMBARGER St. Mary’s: Mass at 7:00pm
VEGA Immaculate Conception: Mass at 5:15pm
WELLINGTON Our Mother of Mercy: Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual)