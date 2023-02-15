Ash Wednesday Mass Schedules

Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced Mass Schedules for Feb. 22, Ash Wednesday.
Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules. Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning celebrations. Schedules are subject to change without notice and parishioners are asked to consult their parish bulletin or website for any last-minute changes.
Parishes planning to offer a Lenten Penance Service are listed in BOLD. Parishes that provided schedules for the Way of the Cross during Lent are also listed here.
AMARILLO
St. Mary’s Cathedral: Masses at 7:00am, 8:15am (School Mass), 12:15pm and 7:00pm; Wednesday, March 8, Day of Reconciliation from 9:00am to 9:00pm. Blessed Sacrament: Masses at 9:00am (Spanish) and 6:30pm (Bilingual). Bilingual Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 6:00pm.
Our Lady of Guadalupe: Masses at noon, 5:00pm and 6:30pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish)
Our Lady of Vietnam: Masses at 8:00am and 7:30pm
St. Hyacinth: Masses at 12:10pm and 6:00pm; and 7:30pm (Spanish). Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 6:30pm (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish)
St. Francis of Assisi: Liturgy of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at 8:00am; Mass at 7:00pm
St. Joseph’s: Masses at 8:15am (School Mass for St. Joseph’s School), 11:30am (School Mass for Holy Cross Catholic Academy), 6:00pm (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish). Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 6:30pm (English).
St. Laurence: Mass at 9:00am (Bilingual); Liturgy of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at noon (English); Mass at 5:00pm (English); Mass at 6:15pm (Spanish); Liturgy of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at 8:00pm (Spanish)
St. Martin de Porres: Masses at 12:15pm and 6:00pm
St. Thomas the Apostle: Masses at 7:00am, 12:15pm and 7:00pm. Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 7:00pm.
BOOKER
St. Peter’s: Mass at 7:30pm (Spanish)
BORGER
St. John the Evangelist: Masses at 8:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual)
BOVINA
St. Ann’s: Mass at 5:30pm (Bilingual)
CACTUS
Our Lady of Guadalupe: Masses at 4:00pm and 7:30pm (both in Spanish)
CANADIAN
Sacred Heart: Mass at 6:00pm (Bilingual)
CANYON
St. Ann’s: Masses at 7:00am, 12:10pm and 6:30pm
Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University: Mass at 6:30pm
CHILDRESS
Holy Angels: Way of the Cross at 6:00pm, Mass at 6:30pm (Bilingual). Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 5:30pm.
CLARENDON
St. Mary’s: Mass at 7:30pm
DALHART
St. Anthony of Padua: Masses at 6:00pm and 7:30pm (Spanish). Monday, March 27, Lenten Penance Service from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.
DIMMITT
Immaculate Conception: Masses at 7:00am (English) and 6:30pm (Spanish)
DUMAS
Sts. Peter and Paul: Masses at 7:15am (English), Noon (Bilingual) 5:30pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
FRIONA
St. Teresa of Jesus: Masses at 6:00am and 7:00pm (both Bilingual)
GROOM
Immaculate Heart of Mary: Masses at 7:30am and 6:00pm. Way of the Cross on Wednesdays during Lent at 6:00pm for the youth and on Fridays at 6:00pm for the parish.
GRUVER
Cristo Redentor: Mass at 6:30am (Bilingual)
HAPPY
Holy Name of Jesus: Mass at Noon (Bilingual)
HART
St. John Nepomucene: Mass at 6:30pm (Bilingual)
HEREFORD
St. Anthony’s: Masses at 8:15am and 7:15pm. Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 5:30pm.
San Jose: Mass at 7:00am (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at Noon and 5:00pm; Mass at 7:00pm (all Bilingual)
KRESS
St. Paul the Apostle: Mass at 8:15pm (Bilingual)
MEMPHIS
Sacred Heart: Way of the Cross at 11:30am, Mass at Noon (Bilingual). Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 5:00pm.
NAZARETH
Holy Family: Masses at 7:00am and 5:30pm. Way of the Cross and Confessions on Fridays during Lent at 5:30pm, followed by Mass at 6:00pm.
PAMPA
St. Vincent de Paul: Masses at 12:10pm and 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish)
PANHANDLE
St. Theresa’s: Masses at 7:00am and 7:30pm. Way of the Cross on Wednesdays during Lent, following the 5:30pm Mass.
PERRYTON
Immaculate Conception: Masses at 8:00am (Spanish), 5:30pm (English) and 9:30pm (Spanish)
QUITAQUE
San Juan Diego: Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual)
SILVERTON
Our Lady of Loreto: Mass at 5:30pm (Bilingual)
SHAMROCK
St. Patrick’s: Mass at 5:30pm
SPEARMAN
Sacred Heart of Jesus: Masses at 5:30pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
STINNETT
St. Ann’s: Masses at 8:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual, both at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger)
STRATFORD
St. Joseph’s: Masses at 7:00am (English) and 6:00pm (Bilingual)
SUNRAY
Christ the King: Mass at 6:30pm (Bilingual)
TEXLINE
St. Mary’s: Masses at 8:15am and 12:10pm
TULIA
Church of the Holy Spirit: Masses at 8:00am and 6:30pm (both Bilingual)
TURKEY
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton: Mass at 8:15pm (Bilingual)
UMBARGER
St. Mary’s: Mass at 7:00pm
VEGA
Immaculate Conception: Mass at 6:00pm. Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 6:00pm.
WELLINGTON
Our Mother of Mercy: Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual)
WHEELER
St. Mary’s: Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual)
WHITE DEER
Sacred Heart: Mass at 6:00pm. Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 6:00pm, followed by Mass.