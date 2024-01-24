Ash Wednesday Mass Schedules for the Diocese of Amarillo

Amarillo—Parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced Mass Schedules for Feb. 14, Ash Wednesday. Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their schedules. Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning celebrations. Schedules are subject to change without notice and parishioners are asked to consult their parish bulletin or website for any last-minute changes. Parishes planning to offer a Lenten Penance Service are listed in BOLD. Parishes that provided schedules for the Way of the Cross during Lent are also listed here.
AMARILLO St. Mary’s Cathedral: Masses at 7:00am, 8:15am (School Mass), 12:15pm and 7:00pm; Wednesday, March 20, Day of Reconciliation from 11:00am to 8:00pm. Blessed Sacrament: Liturgy of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at 12:15pm (English); Masses at 5:30pm (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish). Bilingual Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 6:00pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe: Masses at noon, 5:00pm and 6:30pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish) Our Lady of Vietnam: Masses at 8:00am and 7:30pm. Way of the Cross on Friday afternoons during Lent at 5:30, followed by Mass. St. Hyacinth: Masses at 12:10pm and 6:00pm (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish). Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 6:30pm (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish) St. Francis of Assisi: Masses at 8:00am and 6:30pm St. Laurence: Mass at 9:00am (Bilingual); Liturgy of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at noon (English); Mass at 5:00pm (English); Mass at 6:15pm (Spanish); Liturgy of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at 8:00pm (Spanish). Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 5:30pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish). St. Martin de Porres: Masses at 12:15pm and 7:00pm St. Thomas the Apostle: Masses at 7:00am, 12:15pm and 7:00pm. Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 7:00pm.
BOOKER St. Peter’s: Mass at 7:30pm (Spanish)
BORGER St. John the Evangelist: Masses at 8:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual)
BOVINA St. Ann’s: Mass at 5:30pm (Bilingual). Way of the Cross on Wednesday evenings at 6:00 during Lent.
CACTUS Our Lady of Guadalupe: Masses at 11:30am and 7:30pm (both in Spanish). Spanish Way of the Cross on Friday evenings at 7:30.
CANADIAN Sacred Heart: Mass at 6:00pm (Bilingual)
CANYON St. Ann’s: Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at 12:10pm; Mass at 6:30pm Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University: Mass at 6:30pm
CHILDRESS Holy Angels: Way of the Cross at 5:15pm, Mass at 5:45pm (Bilingual). Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 5:30pm.
CLARENDON St. Mary’s: Mass at 7:30pm
DALHART St. Anthony of Padua: Masses at 8:15am and 6:00pm (English) and 7:30pm (Spanish)
DIMMITT Immaculate Conception: Masses at 7:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
DUMAS Sts. Peter and Paul: Masses at 7:00am (English), Noon (Bilingual) 5:30pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
FRIONA St. Teresa of Jesus: Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual). Way of the Cross at 5:30pm in English and 6:30pm in Spanish on Fridays during Lent.
GROOM Immaculate Heart of Mary: Masses at 7:30am and 6:00pm. Way of the Cross on Fridays at 6:00pm.
GRUVER Cristo Redentor: Mass at 6:30am (Bilingual). Way of the Cross Fridays during Lent at 5:30pm.
HAPPY Holy Name of Jesus: Mass at Noon (Bilingual)
HART St. John Nepomucene: Mass at 5:30pm (Bilingual)
HEREFORD St. Anthony’s: Masses at 8:15am and 7:15pm. Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 5:30pm. San Jose: Mass at 7:00am (Spanish); Service of the Word and Distribution of Ashes at Noon and 5:00pm; Mass at 7:00pm (all Bilingual)
KRESS St. Paul the Apostle: Mass at 8:15pm (Bilingual)
MEMPHIS Sacred Heart: Way of the Cross at 7:30pm, Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual). Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 5:00pm.
NAZARETH Holy Family: Masses at 7:00am and 5:30pm. Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 6:00pm; Penance Service Tuesday, March 12 at 6:30pm.
PAMPA St. Vincent de Paul: Masses at 12:10pm and 6:00pm (English) and 8:00pm (Spanish); Way of the Cross Friday evenings at 7:00 (English) and 8:00 (Spanish)
PANHANDLE St. Theresa’s: Mass at 7:00pm. Way of the Cross on Wednesdays during Lent, following the 5:30pm Mass.
PERRYTON Immaculate Conception: Masses at 8:00am (Spanish), 5:30pm (English) and 9:15pm (Spanish)
QUITAQUE San Juan Diego: Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual)
SILVERTON Our Lady of Loreto: Mass at 5:30pm (Bilingual)
SHAMROCK St. Patrick’s: Mass at 9:00am. Way of the Cross on alternating Fridays with Our Mother of Mercy Church, Wellington, following 6:00pm Mass.
SPEARMAN Sacred Heart of Jesus: Masses at 5:00pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish). Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 7:00pm.
STINNETT St. Ann’s: Masses at 8:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual, both at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger)
STRATFORD St. Joseph’s: Masses at 7:00am (English) and 5:00pm (Bilingual). Bilingual Way of the Cross on Friday evenings at 6:00.
SUNRAY Christ the King: Mass at 6:30pm (Bilingual)
TEXLINE St. Mary’s: Mass at 12:10pm
TULIA Church of the Holy Spirit: Masses at 8:00am and 6:30pm (both Bilingual)
TURKEY St. Elizabeth Ann Seton: Mass at 8:15pm (Bilingual)
UMBARGER St. Mary’s: Mass at 7:00pm
VEGA Immaculate Conception: Mass at 6:00pm. Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 6:00pm.
WELLINGTON Our Mother of Mercy: Mass at 6:00pm (Bilingual). Way of the Cross on alternating Fridays with St. Patrick’s Church, Shamrock, following Mass at 6:00pm.
WHEELER St. Mary’s: Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual)
WHITE DEER Sacred Heart: Mass at 5:30pm. Way of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 6:00pm, followed by Mass.