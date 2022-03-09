Assignments Affect Three Priests

Amarillo—Three priests are affected in a rearrangement of assignments in the East Deanery, with the Diocese of Amarillo welcoming back a priest who served in the last decade.
Monsignor Michael P. Colwell, JCL, will continue his current ministry as Pastor of Sacred Heart Church, Canadian, and St. Mary’s Church, Wheeler.
Father John Sudhakar Sangabathini will continue his ministry as Parochial Administrator of Holy Angels Church, Childress, and Sacred Heart Church, Memphis.
Father Anthony Kowtiki, who served in the Diocese of Amarillo from 2013 to 2015, returns to the diocese as Parochial Administrator of St. Patrick’s Church, Shamrock, and Our Mother of Mercy Church, Wellington.
The appointments took effect on March 4, according to Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.
Monsignor Colwell, 60, was ordained to the priesthood on May 28, 1994 at St. Laurence Cathedral (now St. Laurence Church), Amarillo. He was named a Prelate of Honor with the title of Monsignor by Pope Benedict XVI on Feb. 8, 2008.
Father Sangabathini, 32, was ordained to the priesthood on April 29, 2016 by Bishop Gali Bali, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Guntur, India. He previously served at parishes in Sattenapalle, Abbineniguntapalem and Pathareddypalem, all in the Guntur District.
Father Kowtiki, 48, was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Kurnool, India, on Jan. 26, 2002 at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral. After his departure from the Diocese of Amarillo, he served at Our Mother of Mercy Church in Orvakal, India.