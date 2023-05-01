Assignments Announced For Eight Priests

Amarillo—Assignments for eight priests have been announced by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.
Father Avitus Kazi Siriwa is appointed to minister at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo, and St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo, and will be in residence at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Father Siriwa will also provide weekend assistance at parishes, as needed. The appointment is effective April 20.
The following appointments are effective May 2: Father Hector J. Madrigal is the new Pastor at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia, and its mission, St. Paul the Apostle Church, Kress. Father Madrigal is also appointed Dean of the South Deanery. Replacing Father Madrigal as Pastor at St. Joseph’s Church is Father Gabriel E. Garcia. Father Luis René López is the new Pastor at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas, and Christ the King Church, Sunray. Father Arokiaraj “Raj” Samala is the new Pastor at Holy Family Church, Nazareth. Replacing Father Samala as Parish Administrator at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Groom, and St. Mary’s Church, Clarendon, is Father Balaswamy Polisetti. Father Arokiaraj “Raj” Malapady is appointed Parish Administrator of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa. Father Malapady is also appointed Dean of the East Deanery. Replacing Father Malapady as Pastor of Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt, and its mission, St. John Nepomucene Church, Hart, is Father David Contreras.
Father Siriwa, 55, is a native of Tanzania. He was ordained to the priesthood on July 12, 2000 in Moshi, Tanzania. After assignments in Uganda and Kenya, Father Siriwa arrived in the United States in 2005 and served in the Dioceses of Allentown and Harrisburg, Pa.
Father Madrigal, 64, was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1987. Prior to his assignment at St. Joseph’s Church, he had served at parishes in Hereford, Amarillo, Stratford, Cactus, Gruver and Childress. Father Madrigal continues as Vicar of Clergy and diocesan Director of Hispanic Ministry.
Father Garcia, 54, was ordained to the priesthood on June 29, 1999 in Jerusalem. Prior to his appointment at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas, on Sept. 1, 2012, Father Garcia served as Parochial Administrator at St. Laurence Church, Amarillo. He continues as Diocesan Vocations Director.
Father López, 53, is a native of Machiques, Zulia, Venezuela. He was ordained to the priesthood on March 19, 2011 in Machiques. He had previously served as Parochial Vicar at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa. Father López was also active in prison ministry in Pampa.
A native of Kattupadi, India, Father Samala, 50, has served as Parochial Administrator at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Groom, and St. Mary’s Church, Clarendon, since June 1, 2007. He had previously served at St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo, from Nov. 30, 2005 to May 31, 2007.
This is the first assignment in the Diocese of Amarillo for Father Polisetti, 38. A native of Govindapuram, India, he was ordained to the priesthood on July 3, 2012 by Bishop Anthony Poola and served at a number of parishes in the Diocese of Kurnool, India.
A native of C. Nammiandal, India, Father Malapady, 49, previously served at Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt, and St. John Nepomucene Church, Hart. He is also the former Dean of the South Deanery. Father Malapady was ordained to the priesthood in his hometown on Feb. 6, 2000.
Father Contreras, 62, had been Pastor at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia, and St. Paul the Apostle Church, Kress, since 2016. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 28, 1993 and his previous assignments include stints in Borger, Dalhart, Stratford, Canadian, Bovina and Childress.