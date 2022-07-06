Assignments Announced For Four Priests

Amarillo—Assignments have been announced for four priests in the Diocese of Amarillo, according to Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.
Father Nicholas Gerber is appointed Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church, Amarillo.
Father Marco Antonio González is the new Parochial Administrator at Sacred Heart Church, Canadian, and, St. Mary’s Church, Wheeler.
Father Grant Spinhirne has been named Pastor at St. Anthony’s Church, Hereford.
Father Alvin Tshuma is the Parish Administrator at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger, and, Holy Name of Jesus Church, Happy. He has also been appointed Chaplain and Director of the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University, Canyon.
The appointments are effective Monday, Aug. 1.
Father Gerber, 43, was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Zurek on June 7, 2008 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo. He has served at parishes in Canadian, Wheeler, Childress, Memphis, Wellington and Amarillo. He is the former Pastor of St. Anthony’s Church, Hereford.
Father González, 42, was ordained to the priesthood on Aug. 26, 2008 and has served in the Diocese of Amarillo since August 2008. He has served at parishes in Dumas, Cactus, Tulia and Kress. Father González is the former Pastor at Blessed Sacrament Church, Amarillo.
Father Spinhirne, 34, was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Zurek on June 3, 2017 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. He was previously Parochial Administrator at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger and Holy Name Church, Happy; and Chaplain/Executive Director at the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University, Canyon.
Father Tshuma, 41, was ordained to the priesthood on July 14, 2012 by Archbishop Alex Thomas, SVD. Since his arrival in the Diocese of Amarillo in 2021, Father Tshuma has served at St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo; and, at Sacred Heart Church, Canadian and St. Mary’s Church, Wheeler.