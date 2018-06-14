Assignments Announced For Seven Priests

Amarillo—Seven priests, including three new to the Diocese of Amarillo, have been given assignments, according to Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.



Father José Ramón Molina Mora, CHS, has been named Pastor of San Jose Church, Hereford; St. Ann’s Church, Bovina; and, St. Teresa of Jesus Church, Friona.

New to the Diocese of Amarillo, Father Nestor Andrés Lara Vargas, CHS, has been named Parochial Vicar at San Jose Church, Hereford. Father Vargas will also provide Sacramental Ministry at St. Ann’s Church, Bovina and St. Teresa of Jesus Church, Friona.

Also new to the Diocese of Amarillo, Father Peter Mukekhe Wafula, CHS, has been named Parochial Vicar at San Jose Church, Hereford. Father Vargas will also provide Sacramental Ministry at St. Ann’s Church, Bovina and St. Teresa of Jesus Church, Friona.

All three of these appointments took effect on May 24.



Father Marco Antonio González has been appointed Pastor at Blessed Sacrament Church, Amarillo.

Father Nicholas Gerber is the new Pastor of Holy Angels Church, Childress and Sacred Heart Church, Memphis. Father Gerber has also been assigned to ministry at the T.L. Roach Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Childress.

Father Juan Carlos Barragán has been appointed Parochial Vicar at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa. Father Barragán has also been assigned to ministry at the Rufe Jordan Unit/Baten Transfer Facility of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Pampa.

Father Shane Wieck has been named Parochial Vicar at St. Laurence Church, Amarillo.

These appointments will take effect on Wednesday, June 20.



A Crusader of the Holy Spirit priest, Father Mora, 43, has served as Parochial Administrator at San Jose Church since Oct. 7, 2016.

A Crusader of the Holy Spirit priest, Father Vargas, 41, is a native of Bogota, Colombia. He was ordained to the priesthood on Jan. 27.

Father Wafula, 38, is a native of Uganda. A Crusader of the Holy Spirit priest, he was ordained to the priesthood on Dec. 7, 2017.

Father González, 38, has been in the Diocese of Amarillo since August 2008. He was previously Parochial Administrator at Holy Angels Church, Childress and Sacred Heart Church, Memphis.

Father Gerber, 39, was ordained to the priesthood June 7, 2008 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo. He was previously Parochial Vicar at St. Laurence Church, Amarillo.

Father Barragán, 49, was ordained to the priesthood on May 31, 1997 at San Jose Church, Hereford. He previously served as Parish Administrator at Blessed Sacrament Church, Amarillo.

Father Wieck, 27, was ordained to the priesthood on June 2 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo, by Bishop Zurek. This will be his first priestly assignment.

