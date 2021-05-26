Assignments Announced For Three Priests

Amarillo—Two priests have been given new assignments and a third has been granted retirement, according to Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.
Father Shane D. Wieck has been appointed Pastor at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger and St. Ann’s Church, Stinnett, effective Thursday, July 1.
Father Taylor Elzner has been appointed Parochial Vicar at St. Laurence Church, Amarillo, effective Thursday, July 1. Father Elzner has also been appointed to the faculty at Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo, as of Sunday, Aug. 1.
Father Jim Schmitmeyer has been granted retirement from active ministry, effective Wednesday, June 30.
Father Wieck, 30, was ordained to the priesthood on June 2, 2018 by Bishop Zurek at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo. He was previously Parochial Vicar at St. Laurence Church, Amarillo, where he was assigned shortly after his ordination. Father Wieck is also a member of the Diocesan Vocation Team.
Father Elzner, 32, was ordained to the priesthood on June 1, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral by Bishop Zurek. He was previously Parochial Vicar at St. Vincent de Paul Church and at the Rufe Jordan Unit/Baten Transfer Facility of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, both in Pampa.
Father Schmitmeyer, 67, had been Pastor at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger and St. Ann’s Church, Stinnett, since Feb. 8, 2018. He has also served in the Diocese of Amarillo at St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo; Holy Angels Church, Childress; Sacred Heart Church, Memphis; and, St. Mary’s Church, Wheeler.