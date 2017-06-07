Assignments Announced For Two Priests

Father Marco Antonio Gonzalez has been named Spiritual Director of the Cursillos de Cristiandad, effective May 11.



Father Grant Spinhirne has been appointed Parochial Vicar at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo, effective June 3.



A native of Mexico, Father Gonzalez, 38, was born on April 11, 1980. He was ordained to the priesthood on Aug. 26, 2006. He began his service in the Diocese of Amarillo on Aug. 1, 2008, when he was appointed Parochial Vicar of Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus. He has also served at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia and St. Paul the Apostle Church, Kress. He was appointed Parochial Administrator at Holy Angels Church and Sacred Heart Church on July 19, 2016.



Father Spinhirne, who turns 30 on July 12, is a native of Vega. He completed studies this spring at St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston and was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek on June 3 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. A graduate of West Texas A&M University, Father Spinhirne has been assigned to St. Mary’s Cathedral, where he will serve as Parochial Vicar.

