Assignments Announced For Two Priests

Amarillo—Assignments for two priests have been announced by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.



Father Roy Kafula has been named Parochial Vicar at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo.



Father Grant Spinhirne has been assigned to St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger and Holy Name of Jesus Church, Happy, as Parish Administrator. He has also been appointed Chaplain and Director of the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University in Canyon.



Both appointments took effect on April 10.



Father Kafula, 40, is a native of Lusaka, Zambia. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Zurek on May 23, 2015 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. He previously served as Parochial Vicar of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Pampa and as Parochial Vicar at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Dalhart.



Father Spinhirne, 30, is a native of Vega. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Zurek on June 3, 2017 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Father Spinhirne has served as Parochial Vicar at St. Mary’s Cathedral since his ordination. Prior to his ordination he completed studies at St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston.

