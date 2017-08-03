Audrey Assad Concert Aug. 29

Amarillo—Internationally acclaimed Catholic musician Audrey Assad will perform in concert Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
Tickets are on sale at the Cathedral office during regular business hours, at $30 each in advance. Tickets will be $35 the evening of the show. Tickets can also be purchased on the St. Mary’s Cathedral website,
www.stmarysamarillo.com.
Lauded by the
New York Times, multiple Dove Award nominee and iTunes Christian Breakthrough Album of the Year recipient (
The House You’re Building, 2010) Audrey Assad releases music she calls “soundtracks for prayer” on Fortunate Fall Records.
In addition to her own albums, Assad has written songs for Matt Maher, Christy Nockels, Brett Younker, Sarah Hart, Meredith Andrews and others, and is featured on Chris Tomlin’s RIAA certified Gold record,
Glory in the Highest (2009).
Having toured with Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher, Jars of Clay and others, Assad has further been featured at Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, at the 2015 World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia and at World Youth Day in Krakow. She also writes reflective and devotional entries for the likes of
Christianity Today,
Magnificat and
Blessed is She. Assad is scheduled to release a new album of original music,
Evergreen, in early 2018.
For additional information, please call St. Mary’s Cathedral at 376-7204 or visit Audrey Assad’s website,
www.audreyassad.com.