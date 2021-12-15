Panhandle—All young ladies in the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend and take part in an Authentic Femininity Mini-Retreat, scheduled Friday, Jan. 14 to Sunday, Jan. 16 at Sancta Maria Convent at 119 Franciscan Way.
“You are invited to a weekend with other single ladies to discover a deeper understanding about having a prayer life (a deep relationship with God) and an introduction to the discernment of spirits according to St. Ignatius of Loyola,” said School Sister of St. Francis Sister Mary Michael Huseman.
Arrival time is 3:30pm on Jan. 14, with the retreat ending after lunch on Jan. 16.
“Besides getting to spend time with other young ladies that want to grow in their Faith, and learning some beautiful tools and having some prayer experiences, the participants will be able to spend some time with the Sisters,” said Sister Mary Michael.
Cost of the retreat is by donation. Please go online to panhandlefranciscans.org/femininity to register for the mini-retreat. For additional information, please call Sancta Maria Convent at 806-537-3182.