Panhandle—All young ladies in the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend and take part in an Authentic Femininity Mini-Retreat, scheduled Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17 at Sancta Maria Convent at 119 Franciscan Way.
“You are invited to a weekend with other single ladies to discover a deeper understanding about having a prayer life (a deep relationship with God) and a reflection on St. John Paul II’s Feminine Genius and what that means for all women of God,” said School Sister of St. Francis Sister Mary Michael Huseman.
Arrival time is 3:30pm on July 15, with the retreat ending after lunch on July 17.
“Besides getting to spend time with other young ladies that want to grow in their Faith and learning some beautiful tools and having some prayer experiences, the participants will be able to spend some time with the Sisters,” said Sister Mary Michael.
Cost of the retreat is by donation. Please go online to panhandlefranciscans.org/femininity to register for the mini-retreat. For additional information, please call Sancta Maria Convent at 806-537-3182, ext. 3 or use the Contact Us form on the Panhandle Franciscans website.