Panhandle—All young ladies in the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend and take part in an Authentic Femininity Mini-Retreat, scheduled Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8 at Sancta Maria Convent at 119 Franciscan Way.
“You are invited to a weekend with other single ladies to reflect on Mary, our Spiritual Mother,” said Franciscan Sister of Christ the Light Sister Mary Michael Huseman.
Arrival time is 6:00pm on Oct. 6, with the retreat ending after lunch on Oct. 8.
“It’s a great opportunity to grow spiritually and have support from other Catholic young women striving to do the same,” said Sister Mary Michael.
Cost of the retreat is by donation. Please go online to panhandlefranciscans.org/femininity to register for the mini-retreat. For additional information, please call Sancta Maria Convent at 806-537-3182, ext. 3, or fill out the Contact Form on their website.