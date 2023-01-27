Authentic Femininity Mini-Retreat Set

Panhandle—All young ladies in the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend and take part in an Authentic Femininity Mini-Retreat, scheduled Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19 at Sancta Maria Convent at 119 Franciscan Way.
“You are invited to a weekend with other single ladies to discover a deeper understanding about having a prayer life (a deep relationship with God) with the focus of our time together on the spirituality of St. Francis and St. Claire,” said School Sister of St. Francis Sister Mary Michael Huseman.
Arrival time is 10:00am on March 17, with the retreat ending after lunch on March 19.
“Besides getting to spend time with other young ladies that want to grow in their Faith and learning some beautiful tools and having some prayer experiences, the participants will be able to spend some time with the School Sisters of St. Francis,” said Sister Mary Michael.
Cost of the retreat is by donation. Please go online to panhandlefranciscans.org/femininity to register for the mini-retreat. For additional information, please call Sancta Maria Convent at 806-537-3182, ext. 3.