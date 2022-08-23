Panhandle—The School Sisters of St. Francis, aka, Franciscan Sisters of Christ the Light invite all single ladies in the Diocese of Amarillo between the ages of 18 and 40 to attend and take part in an Authentic Femininity Reflection Weekend Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16 at Sancta Maria Convent at 119 Franciscan Way.
“The theme of the Reflection Weekend is based on Luke 11:1, ‘Lord, teach us how to pray.’” said School Sister of St. Francis Sister Mary Michael Huseman. “We will delve into intimate prayer with God from the perspective of the Feminine Genius. How can we use the Feminine Genius to help us pray on a daily basis? What does it mean to have a love relationship with God? Please join other young ladies exploring this question and more.”
The retreat begins at 6:00pm on Oct. 14, with the retreat ending after lunch on Oct. 16.
“Besides getting to spend time with other young women that want to grow in their Faith, and learning some beautiful tools and having some prayer experiences, the participants will be able to spend some time with the Sisters,” added Sister Mary Michael.
Cost of the retreat is by donation. Please go online to panhandlefranciscans.org/femininity to register for the mini-retreat. For additional information, please call Sancta Maria Convent at 806-537-3182.