Awakening #24 Friday, Oct. 12-Sunday, Oct. 14

Canyon—Awakening #24, the annual retreat for the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University, will begin Friday, Oct. 12 and wrap up the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 14.



“The Awakening is a college age retreat that has been a part of our campus ministry for more than 20 years,” said Father Grant Spinhirne, Chaplain/Director of the WTAMU CSC. “The retreat hosted by college peers for their peers is one, if not, the most memorable moment for many college students. This three-day retreat is not only life changing, but a way for college age students to embrace their Faith and be challenged to grow.



“We would like to invite all students from Amarillo College, Frank Phillips College in Borger and at Clarendon College to join us for this year’s Awakening Retreat.”



More information can be obtained by calling the CSC at 655-4345.

