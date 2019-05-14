Baccalaureate, Commencement Exercises Scheduled At HCCA

Amarillo—Baccalaureate and Commencement Exercises for the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Class of 2019 will take place this week, according to Angela Seidenberger, Head of School at Holy Cross.
Baccalaureate Mass for the Class of 2019 is set for Wednesday, May 22 at 3:00pm at St. Joseph’s Church, 4122 South Bonham. Commencement Exercises will take place Friday, May 24 at 7:00pm, in Monsignor Tash Hall at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.
Valedictorian is Joseph Scott Benitez and the Salutatorian is Mary Frances Huseman.
Joseph Benitez is the son of Dr. Jessie and Judy Benitez. He has attended Catholic schools for 14 years. Benitez attended Montessori, kindergarten and elementary at St. Mary’s Cathedral School and attended Holy Cross Catholic Academy for grades six through twelve. His older brother, Javier Benitez, graduated from Holy Cross Catholic Academy in 2014.
Benitez is a member of the speech and debate team and has been an active member of the HCCA band in both middle and high school. He is a National Hispanic Scholar, an Eagle Scout and volunteers as a lector at St. Hyacinth Church. Benitez also served as a Eucharistic minister for the school’s weekly Mass on Wednesday’s at St. Joseph’s Church. He has been accepted at Texas A&M University at College Station in the honors engineering program and plans to major in mechanical engineering.
Mary Huseman is the daughter of Kim Huseman and the late Raymond Huseman. She has attended Catholic schools for 14 years. Huseman attended Montessori, Kindergarten and elementary at St. Joseph School and attended Holy Cross Catholic Academy for grades six-twelve.
Three of Huseman’s six siblings graduated from HCCA—her brother Daniel was a member of the Class of 2013, her sister Jenna graduated in 2007 and older sister Katie was a graduate of the Class of 2005.
Huseman has participated in choir at Holy Cross Catholic Academy since sixth grade. She has been a member of the varsity volleyball, basketball and track teams all four years of high school. Huseman volunteers as a tutor in math, Science and English at HCCA and was active in Student Council. Earlier this spring, she qualified for Texas State Science and Engineering Fair. Huseman is the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. She is a lector at St. Joseph’s Church and an extraordinary Eucharistic minister for HCCA school Masses. Huseman is also a volunteer at The Hope and Healing Place and Camp Kesem.
After graduation, Huseman plans to major in Allied Health as an undergraduate and focus on becoming a physical therapist in her graduate studies.