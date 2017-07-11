Back To School Gathering: The Rally

Amarillo—Holy Cross Catholic Academy will host the inaugural Back to School: The Rally Sunday, Aug. 13 in the backyard of St. Joseph School and Church at 4118 and 4122 South Bonham.



Students from St. Joseph School and St. Mary’s Cathedral School are invited to take part in the day-long event, as are current students and alumni from Holy Cross. In lieu of an admission fee, donations will be accepted for cost of admission.



Those planning class reunions are asked to plan those reunions around the Back to School: The Rally.



Activities begin at 10:00 with a Volleyball Tournament. Teams wishing to participate are asked to pay a $25 fee.



From 11:00am to 6:00pm, there will be bouncers, face painting, food trucks and a variety of games for old and young.



At 6:15, there will be a Pep Rally, featuring recognition of alumni and introductions of the 2017 Mustang football team and the 2017 Lady Mustang volleyball team. The pep rally will be followed by a concert by The Thirsting, a cutting edge Catholic band, which is scheduled to end at 8:30.



Hailing from Portland, Ore., The Thirsting is under the direction of Daniel Oberreuter. The group proclaims the truths of the Catholic Faith from Confession, and the Eucharist, to the Trinity, and Mary—all while rivaling secular acts in energy and emotion.



The group has released two self-produced albums, Companions of the Lamb and Universal Youth.



For additional information or to sign up a volleyball team or plan a class reunion, please contact Miechele Ronquillo at 806-316-6418 or Rebecca Vincent at 806-570-9578.

