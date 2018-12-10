Beginning Exeperience Weekend Feb. 8-10

Amarillo—Registration is underway for the second Beginning Experience Weekend in the Diocese of Amarillo, set for Friday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.



The healing weekend retreat for those impacted by the loss of a spouse through death, divorce or separation includes a program, program materials, two nights lodging and five meals. Cost of the weekend is $200 for a shared room or $260 for a single room.



“ Beginning Experience is not a singles club,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. “This is a weekend that transforms lives. It makes a real difference. Adults become more effective parents, they develop healthier family relationships and they begin to deal with the pain of their loss, their anger and so much more. In fact, independent research published in the Journal of Divorce and Remarriage has shown that the impact of a Beginning Experience Weekend is more profound and longer lasting than that of support and informational groups for the single-again.”



For additional information about the Beginning Experience Weekend at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, please contact Astuto at 383-1811 or go online to www.bdrc.org/beginningexperience. Additional information can also be received via email, BeginningExperienceAma@gmail.com. An additional Beginning Experience Weekend in 2019 is scheduled Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11.



