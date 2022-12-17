Beginning Experience Weekend Feb. 10-12

Amarillo—The next Beginning Experience Weekend in the Diocese of Amarillo is set for Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
The healing weekend retreat for those impacted by the loss of a spouse through death, divorce or separation includes a program, program materials, two nights lodging and five meals. Cost of the weekend is $225 for a shared room or $285 for a single room.
For additional information about the Beginning Experience Weekend at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, please call 806-383-1811 or go online to bdrc.org/beginning-experience. Additional information can also be received via email, [email protected].