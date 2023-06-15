Beginning Experience Weekend Friday, Aug. 18-Sunday, Aug. 20

Amarillo—The next Beginning Experience Weekend in the Diocese of Amarillo is set for Friday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
The healing weekend retreat for those impacted by the loss of a spouse through death, divorce or separation includes a program, program materials, two nights lodging and five meals. Cost of the weekend is $225 for a shared room or $285 for a private room.
“I attended the retreat approximately one year after the loss of my wife,” said Jim Brockman, “and discovered a way to sort through my ongoing thoughts, feelings and emotions of the grief and pain of loss allowing me to think more clearly and discover a renewed purpose in life as a part of God’s plan.”
For additional information about the Beginning Experience Weekend at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, please contact Brockman at 806-344-7490 or go online to bdrc.org/beginningexperience.