Bishop Emeritus Yanta Honored
Houston—Bishop Emeritus John W. Yanta was honored June 13 during a presidential welcome reception at Our Lady of Częstochowa Church with the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland.
The honor was presented to Bishop Emeritus Yanta by President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda. The decoration is awarded to non-citizens and those living abroad for distinguished contributions to international cooperation and was presented in recognition of Bishop Emeritus Yanta’s numerous initiatives in the Polish community, most notably his vision and leadership in founding the Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria. Panna Maria was the site of the first and oldest permanent Polish settlement in the United States, dating from 1854. In addition, the Heritage Center was one of nine Texas Polonia organizations individually honored with the presentation of a Polish flag by President Duda.
Bishop Yanta thanked President Duda and the First Lady, stating, “You honor us with your presence—welcome to America and to Texas and its Polonia. I humbly accept this prestigious award in the name of our Polish people living today in Texas and throughout the USA, and in Poland. God’s Divine Providence has inspired us to build the Polish Heritage Center. The Center is nearing completion and it honors the memory of our ancestors and their strong values of Faith, family and community.”
A number of high-ranking Polish government officials were in attendance, along with over 300 representatives from Texas Polish communities, churches and organizations. President Duda congratulated Texas Polonia for steadfastly promoting Polish culture, honoring many who have made a considerable impact in preserving their Polish heritage.
This was the first visit by a sitting Polish president to Texas. President Duda’s other objectives were to meet with Texas energy leaders to discuss energy security in central Europe and to establish research collaborations with MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Bishop Emeritus Yanta, who will turn 88 on Wednesday, Oct. 2, is the great-grandson of Polish immigrants who were part of the founding of Panna Maria. Ordained to the priesthood on March 17, 1956, he was the first Texan of Polish descent to become a Bishop. Bishop Emeritus Yanta was ordained Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio in 1994 at Panna Maria and was the seventh Bishop of the Diocese of Amarillo from 1997 to 2008.