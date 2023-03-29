Bishop Patrick J. Zurek On School Choice In Texas

Chris Albracht: Bishop Zurek, you and your brother bishops of Texas were at the State Capitol March 27 and 28 to meet with Governor Greg Abbott on many issues important to Catholics in the Lone Star State. One of the issues that received the most attention was school choice. Can you please talk about that discussion? Bishop Zurek: Thank you, Chris. First of all, we discussed a variety of issues before the Senate and the House for this session. However, the most significant one, in many ways, was the meeting with Gov. Greg Abbott regarding school choice. He was very animated.
We had breakfast first. His wife Cecilia joined us. By the way, she has fond memories of her trip here to give the talk at our Pro-Life Banquet in 2017. So, she is ready to come again, she says, for ‘whatever we would like to do here.’
Gov. Abbott was extremely animated on the issue of school choice, the bill, and getting it passed. This is the best chance of passing it that we’ve ever had. It is important for all of us—and this, I address to the entire populous of the Panhandle—not just to the Catholics, but to all parents, regarding the schooling of their children. There is no problem with it passing in the House, the governor tells us. The challenge is in the Senate: we still need about six or eight senators to “walk across the aisle, if you will, and pass this bill.
Now I want to say our senator, for the majority of the counties is Senator Kevin Sparks. In a moment, I will give you his phone number where he can be reached now during the session in Austin. I would hope, after you read what I have to say, that you will give him a call.
The approach that the governor suggests is very simple. He calls it Parental Empowerment. Let’s empower the parents of the children, and we can get this bill passed. Our state will be better and our country will be better. So, the approach that he emphasizes is as follows: He asked the question, ‘Who knows the children best? The parents.’ And so, we need to look to the parents since they know them the best. We need to empower them to look at the schools in their area and choose the school that is best for their child or children. As with many things, one size does not fit all. Not all may be fit for a public school, or not all for a charter school, not all for a Catholic school, not all for other religious schools. Since they are different, let the parents make the choice, and the money follow the child—the student. Again, it may be a public school, a charter school, independent or religious. Only when the children are matched to a particular school, that matches their reality, can they reach their fullest potential. That’s the bottom line: A well-taught child would be a great asset to our state and to our country.
In the past, there always was an argument — ‘well, if you give help—monetary help—to other schools, then that will harm the public schools.’ We now have statistics that prove the opposite. Now over half the states in our country allow parental choice, and none of the public schools are suffering. The issue came up when charter schools were asking for funds also, and they said, ‘our public schools will suffer.’ The reality, statistically, is this: The public schools are better off monetarily than ever; the schools get more than ever; the teachers get the highest pay ever.
School choice was allowed with charter schools, and the same happened. They got money, and they produced a great product. They are getting paid well, the teachers are getting paid well and the school is functioning great. So, the question comes up, ‘why can’t we extend it to all schools? After all, should we not be concerned with the education of all our children?’ Is this not an asset then to our state and an asset to the country as a whole? And no one suffers—on the contrary, everyone gains.
Gov. Abbott emphasized: If you feel strongly about this issue call our senator; again, our Senator is Kevin Sparks and his phone number is 512-463-0131.
Again, the governor is emphasizing this because what is good for the child is ultimately good for everyone. It is good for all of us. So, please get involved. Help us get this bill passed for the benefit of all our children. Let’s make everyone happy, educate all our children well and make our state and our country a much better place.