Bishop Patrick J. Zurek’s Homily At The Closing Mass For The Benedictine Monastery

It is often said, “Parting is such sweet sorrow!” Yes, there is a certain amount of sadness as we gather to close this Monastery of Saint Benedictine. Yet the sorrow is greatly overshadowed by the joy, service, prayer, faith and commitment that we have experienced for several decades.



It is also said that this is “the way of the world.” Or better, “So is the way of all flesh.” Ecclesiastes says it more prophetically and poetically.



“There is an appointed time for everything, and a time for every affair under the heavens. A time to be born, and a time to die, a time to plant, and a time to uproot the plant.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1-2)



I have a Garden. In it there are vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Some are perennials and some are annuals. So I plant tomatoes, Italian flat green beans, leeks, cucumbers, zucchini, carrots and red beets, though now carrots and beets come in a rainbow of colors. I plant in Spring and harvest until November.



I was born in August, and one day I, too, will pass on…hopefully into the arms of Jesus and the experience Resurrection and Eternal Life.



So it is, even with this Monastery. It was founded June 7, 1971 as a Mission of St. Scholastic Monastery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and today, Nov. 21, 2017, it is being closed. Yet, the time of its existence is not the most significant aspect of its existence.



What is significant is this: For forty-seven years it was a center of Benedictine Spirituality. Your purpose, Sisters, was not an active Apostolic Life, but rather to live the Monastic Life. In so doing you truly became a very visible and profound sign and symbol of dedicating oneself totally and completely, in mind, body and soul, to Jesus Christ. In a world of pandemic narcissism and self-absorption, you became a contradiction to the world that living a life of sensual pleasures and immediate gratification is quite empty and meaningless! You incarnated God’s love for us and his commandment to love our neighbor as we love ourselves. Hence, fulfilling Benedict’s Charism and his fondest mission.



At the very least, you caused any person who has the cognition to even thing about and reflect on their own life in comparison to your consecrated monastic life, that perhaps there really is a more profound meaning to life. St. Theresa of Avilla was quite fond of saying this: “If you really want to experience true freedom and not some shallow image of freedom, Christ MUST be part of your life.” (St. Theresa of Avila, Writings and Locutions) Without Jesus as your companion in this journey of life to the Father, one does not even come close to understanding the profound meaning of human existence. Without Jesus we tend to be like the log that just wanders down a flooding river. We have no direction or moral compass.



However, with Jesus we come to realize that life has no meaning what-so-ever, without the gift of self for the betterment of others. Without allowing ourselves to be “lifted-up” with Jesus on the Cross, ( Jn. 12:32) we exist as strangers in a sea of other strangers. Without allowing Jesus to accompany us on our journey to Emmaus, we would still be living in darkness. However, allowing Jesus to accompany us we see the profound meaning and dignity of human life. We encounter the Living God. We experience his presence in the breaking-of-the-bread at Mass. We realize the Hope that Jesus gives us of Eternal Life in His presence.



Hence, by being “lifted-up” we fulfill our Missionary Discipleship by being Christ’s instruments of bringing our brothers and sister to Christ. We bring them to him and he makes them part of his Mystical Body, the Church! We bring them to Love itself.



Then we realize that we too can Accompany others in their journey; and just perhaps…with the Spirit of the living God within us, illuminating our lives…just perhaps, we can take Christ’s place and accompany others to discover the presence of Christ in their live. We become Missionary Disciples and in turn, help others to realize Eternal Life is meant for all. “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life,” said Jesus. (Jn. 14:6)



Further, He tells us “I have come that you may have LIFE, and have it in abundance.” (Jn. 10:10b) And again, as the author of the Book of Wisdom teaches: “God did not make death, nor does he rejoice in the destruction of the living. For God fashioned all things that they might have life.” (Wis. 1:13-14a)



Sisters, as Solomon blessed the Israelites in the reading from the First Book of Kings; you have blessed us with your presence, your prayers and your steadfast faith. Christ has been present to you in your Consecrated Life. “May he draw our hearts to himself, that we may follow him in everything and keep the commands, statues, and ordinances which he enjoined on our ancestors.” ( 1 Kgs. 10:58) Further, all your life here, and ours also, has been of single purpose: “that all the peoples of the earth may know the Lord is God and there is no other.” (1 Kgs. 10:60)



In the Gospel we have heard that “Jesus summoned the twelve and gave them great power and authority over all demons and to cure diseases.” (Lk. 9:1) Then He “ SENT them to proclaim the kingdom of God and to heal the sick.” (Lk.9:2) You, too, were sent. You, too, have been the instrument of much healing for many that you encountered. The Gospel ended with the disciples actively engaged in this mission. “They went from village to village proclaiming the Good News and curing diseases everywhere.”( Lk. 9:6) They cured physical ailments and disease. They also cured loneliness, fear and the sense of not being loved…by anyone; thus following Benedict’s Charism and mission…to love as the Lord Commanded.



Sisters, I am quite sure that you probably will never know the profound impact that you have had here in this diocese. Your way of simplicity of life, your welcoming hospitality (which included pralines), your spirituality and even your words have touched the hearts of many…most of whom you only met once or twice. I am grateful for your presence here. I am blessed to have been associated with you. The Diocese of Amarillo is richer…in its spirituality, because of your presence and life here. This day does have an element of sadness; however, the joy of your presence and the effect of your way of life bring us all great joy and causes to thank you and Almighty God for you.



May St. Benedict and St. Scholastica continue to intercede for you until the Lord embraces you in His Kingdom! May we continue to love all our brothers and sisters.



Most Reverend Patrick J. Zurek

Bishop of Amarillo

Closing of St. Benedictine Monastery

Canyon, Texas

November 21, 2017

