Bishop Patrick J. Zurek's Homily From The Annual Respect Life Mass

We just ended the Advent-Christmas Season about two weeks ago. During that time we read much from the Prophet Isaiah, especially in regard to the antithesis of light and darkness. For example:
“The people who walked in Darkness have seen a great Light. For a child is born to us, a son is given us; for the yoke (sin: hedonism, narcissism, hatred… all un-godly behavior) that burdened them has been smashed. A child has been born who will judge by justice.” (Is. 9:1-6)
Upon the “land of gloom a light has shown”. (Is. 9:1) That is, in the land of “un-godly behavior” (Titus 2:12) a new power has been seen, the light that is Christ!
John the Evangelist had this profoundly inspired insight.
“In the beginning was the Word… and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. All things came to be through him, and without him nothing came to be. What came to be through him was life, and this Life was the light of the human race.” (John 1:1-4)
What John clarifies in his First Letter is that it was through this Word made flesh that he and many in Israel actually “heard with our own ears, saw with our eyes and touched with our hands, concerns the Word of life…for life has been made visible” (1 Jn. 1-2a) in Jesus of Nazareth.
Life was revealed in the flesh. “In this way what was visible to the heart alone could become visible to the eyes also; so that the Hearts of men and women could be healed.” (St. Augustine, Bishop, From tractates on the First Letter of John, Tract 1, 1.3: PL 35, 1978, 1980)
Then what Titus reveals to us is that Grace heals our hearts; “the Grace (the very life) of God has appeared, healing and saving all.” (Titus 2:11) St. Bernard reflected: “It is as if God the Father sent upon the earth a purse full of his mercy…Jesus. It was a very small purse, but it was very full”, of what else than life itself! “A little child has been given to us, but in him dwells the fullness of the divine nature.” Then in thirty-three years “This Purse was burst open during the Lord’s passion to pour forth its hidden contents—the price of our redemption!” (St. Bernard, abbot, Sermo 1, in Epiphania Domini, 1-2; PL 133, 141-143)
We gather today in this beautiful cathedral to celebrate the Mass for Peace and Justice in reparation for the “un-godly” (Ibid, Titus) and sinful act of killing a child in the womb.
Just as in the tiny Purse of the infant Jesus was the potential for human redemption and salvation, can you just imagine the potential of every single aborted human child! What depravation the human family is experiencing in the death of every single unborn human child!
The fact that the Son of God condescended to unite himself to the weakness of human nature manifests the deepest expression of humility. However, it has in turn imbued each Human Child conceived with the potential to share Christ’s divine nature through Baptism.
This is the Horrific aspect of abortion. To use a Thomistic term, Abortion frustrates the plan of God! The human child, by God’s design, has a Dignity beyond any other living being! The child bears the “image and likeness” (Gen. 1:27) of God at conception; further, the child has the potential of being re-made or re-created in Baptism. This is an intrinsic reality!
Abortion is Intrinsically Evil in and of itself! Period!
St. John Paul II often reminded us that, “Abortion is so evil because when life is snuffed-out it can never be recuperated!” (Homilies and Locutions) Thus he concluded; “This is why the Right to Life is the most basic and fundamental right on which all other rights are based.” (Ibid, JPII)
We are just about to complete a full year in which the Coronavirus, COVID-19, has dramatically changed the way of life on the global scene.
At the time of the preparation of this homily, approximately 300,000 (400,000) Today) people in the United States died of this Virus. Individuals, families, friends, the social and main-stream media have reminded us constantly of the horror of this virus. Much has also been said of protecting the most vulnerable in our population, especially the chronically ill and the elderly. It is a tragedy; yet a reality! However, blame has been cast on the right, on the left, on politicians, on scientists or the medical communities.
Yet in a given year approximately 900,000 unborn babies have died through Abortion! Unborn babies have died by a direct decision of the mother to make the warm protective environment of the womb the place of execution. What a contradiction!
The question I have is this: “Who mourns the death of these little ones? They only wanted to be born and live an ordinary life like everyone else!” In the Gospel Acclamation Matthew quotes the Prophet Jeremiah in regard to the killing of the Holy Innocents and acknowledges the death of babies in the Prophet’s time…and mourns! Matthew also mourns!
“In Ramah is heard the sound of moaning, of bitter weeping! Rachel mourns her children, she refuses to be consoled because her children are no more.” (Jeremiah 31:15)
Who mourns for today’s innocents whose lives were terminated! Today’s innocents are terminated without them even seeing the beauty of their mother’s face, without hearing the lullaby song of mom, without feeling the kisses and hugs of a loving mother or tasting its mother’s milk, not even being able to learn to love? Who mourns them? Mother Church mourns them! Faith-filled people mourn them! People whose hearts are as big as the heart of St. Paul mourn them! Decent human beings of good-will mourn them!
“The Incarnation teaches us how much God cares for us and what he thinks and feels about us!”
The redemptive reality of the Cross is proof of this. “We should stop thinking of our own sufferings and remember what He has suffered for us.” (Ibid, St. Bernard)
In the Second Reading James speaks of the wisdom that guides Christians. It is the Heavenly Wisdom that counts.
“The Wisdom from above is first of all pure, then peaceable, gentle, compliant, full of mercy and good fruits, without inconstancy or insincerity.” (James 3:17) It is honest, true and just!
Scripture teaches that “the beginning of wisdom is Fear of the Lord;”(Proverbs 9:10) that is, being filled with awe when contemplating Christ! Wisdom is a gift of the Holy Spirit. Wisdom requires that we keep our focus on Christ, and Him alone! It also requires the virtues, especially Prudence. Wisdom cannot comingle with selfishness or narcissism!
It is when we fall into “un-godly” behavior that we open the door for the evil that can and will destroy us.
There is absolutely no “right” to an abortion. No one has the moral right to kill another. This “So Called” right to an abortion is a fiction. No matter the reason…it can never be allowed. No matter the nomenclature, the reality is the same. Killing is killing…always! This evil is sinful. Actually it is Intrinsically Evil! That will never change.
What is the solution? Practice your Faith…in its totality. Faith in God is not a cafeteria option! Be honest, speak the truth, be merciful, avoid self-centeredness and love one another “love one another as Jesus has loved us!” (Jn. 13:34)
Most Reverend Patrick J. Zurek Bishop of Amarillo Pro-Life Mass with March to former Planned Parenthood St. Mary’s Cathedral Amarillo, Texas January 23, 2021 (Twelfth Month of the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic)
Homilía en la Misa Pro-Vida Preservación de la Paz y la Justicia
Hace unas dos semanas que terminamos la temporada de Adviento/Navidad. Durante ese tiempo leemos mucho del profeta Isaías, especialmente con respecto a la antítesis de la luz y las tinieblas. Por ejemplo:
"El pueblo que caminaba en la Oscuridad ha visto una gran Luz. Porque un niño nos ha nacido, un hijo se nos ha dado; el yugo (pecado: hedonismo, narcisismo, odio... todo comportamiento impío) que los agobiaba se ha aplastado. Ha nacido un niño que juzgará con justicia". (Is. 9:1-6)
Sobre la "tierra de miseria se ha mostrado una luz". (Is. 9:1) En la tierra del "comportamiento opuesto a Dios" (Tito 2:12) se ha visto un nuevo poder, ¡la luz que es Cristo!
Juan el Evangelista tuvo una visión profundamente inspirada.
"Al principio era la Palabra... y la Palabra estaba con Dios, y la Palabra era Dios. Todas las cosas llegaron a ser a través de él, y sin él nada llegó a ser. Lo que llegó a ser a través de él fue la vida, y esta Vida era la luz de la raza humana". (Juan 1:1-4)
Lo que Juan aclara en su Primera Carta es que fue a través de esta Palabra hecha carne que él y muchos en Israel realmente "escuchamos con nuestros propios oídos, vimos con nuestros ojos y tocamos con nuestras manos, se refieren a la Palabra de vida... porque la vida se ha hecho visible" (1 Jn. 1-2a) en Jesús de Nazaret.
La vida fue revelada en la carne. "De este modo lo que era visible solo para el corazón se pudo ver también con los ojos; para que los corazones de los hombres y las mujeres pudieran sanarse". (San Agustín, Obispo, De los tratados sobre la primera carta de Juan, Tratado 1, 1.3: PL 35, 1978, 1980)
Así Tito nos revela que la Gracia sana nuestros corazones; "la Gracia (la vida misma) de Dios ha aparecido, sanando y salvando a todos". (Tito 2:11) San Bernardo reflexionó: "Es como si Dios Padre enviara sobre la tierra un bolso lleno de su misericordia... Jesús. Era un bolso muy pequeño, pero estaba muy lleno", ¡de qué más que la vida misma! "Un niño pequeño se nos ha dado, pero en él mora la plenitud de la naturaleza divina". Luego, en treinta y tres años", este bolso fue abierto durante la pasión del Señor para derramar su contenido oculto, ¡el precio de nuestra redención!" (San Bernardo, abad, Sermo 1, en Epifania Domini, 1-2; PL 133, 141-143)
Nos reunimos hoy en esta hermosa catedral para celebrar la Misa por la Paz y la Justicia en reparación por el acto "impío" (Ibid, Tito) y el acto pecaminoso de matar a un niño en el vientre.
Así como el pequeño bolso del niño Jesús iba el potencial para la redención y la salvación humanas, ¡puedes imaginar el potencial de cada niño humano abortado! ¡Qué depravación está sufriendo la familia humana en la muerte de cada niño humano por nacer!
El hecho de que el Hijo de Dios condescendió a unirse a la debilidad de la naturaleza humana manifiesta la expresión más profunda de humildad. Sin embargo, ha dado a cada Niño Humano concebido el potencial de compartir la naturaleza divina de Cristo a través del Bautismo.
Este es el aspecto horrible del aborto. Para usar un término tomístico, ¡El aborto frustra el plan de Dios! ¡El niño humano, por el designio de Dios, tiene una Dignidad más allá de cualquier otro ser viviente! El niño lleva en sí la "imagen y semejanza" (Gén. 1:27) de Dios en la concepción; además, el niño tiene el potencial de ser re-hecho o re-creado en el Bautismo. ¡Esta es una realidad intrínseca!
¡El aborto es malo de por sí intrínsecamente! ¡Punto!
San Juan Pablo II a menudo nos recordaba que "¡El aborto es tan malo porque cuando la vida se destruye, nunca se puede recuperar!" (Homilías y Locuciones) Y concluyó; "Por esta razón el Derecho a la Vida es el derecho más básico y fundamental en el que se basan todos los demás derechos". (Ibid, JPII)
Estamos por completar todo un año en el que el Coronavirus COVID-19 ha cambiado en forma dramática el estilo de vida a nivel global.
Al momento en que preparaba esta homilía, aproximadamente 300,000 (ahora 400,000)) personas en los Estados Unidos han muerto a causa de este virus. Individuos, familias, amigos, los medios sociales y públicos nos han recordado constantemente el horror de este virus. También se ha hablado mucho de proteger a los más vulnerables de nuestra población, como a los enfermos crónicos y ancianos. ¡Es una tragedia; pero una realidad! Sin embargo, la culpa se ha echado a la derecha, a la izquierda, a los políticos, a los científicos o a las comunidades médicas.
Sin embargo, en cualquier año, aproximadamente 900.000 bebés por nacer mueren a través del aborto. Los fetos han muerto por la decisión directa de la madre de hacer del cálido ambiente protector del útero el lugar de ejecución. ¡Qué contradicción!
Me pregunto lo siguiente: "¿Quién llora la muerte de estos pequeños? ¡Sólo querían nacer y vivir una vida ordinaria como todos los demás!" En la Aclamación del Evangelio Mateo cita al profeta Jeremías respecto al asesinato de los Santos Inocentes; ¡reconoce la muerte de los bebés en la época del Profeta... y llora! ¡Mateo también llora!
“En Ramá se han oído unos quejidos y un amargo lamento! Es Raquel que llora a sus hijos y no quiere que la consuelen, pues ya no están”. (Jeremías 31:15)
¡Quién llora por los inocentes de hoy cuyas vidas fueron truncadas! Los inocentes de hoy mueren sin que vean la belleza de la cara de su madre, sin escuchar la canción de cuna de la madre, sin sentir los besos y abrazos de una madre amorosa o probar la leche de su madre, sin siquiera poder aprender a amar. ¿Quién los llora? ¡La Madre Iglesia los llora! ¡La gente llena de fe los llora! ¡Las personas cuyos corazones son tan grandes como el corazón de San Pablo los lloran! ¡Los seres humanos decentes de buena voluntad los lloran!
"La Encarnación nos enseña lo mucho que Dios se preocupa por nosotros y lo que piensa y siente por nosotros!"
La realidad redentora de la Cruz es prueba de ello. "Debemos dejar de pensar en nuestros propios sufrimientos y recordar lo que Él ha sufrido por nosotros". (Ibid, San Bernardo)
En la segunda lectura Santiago habla de la sabiduría que guía a los cristianos. Es la Sabiduría Celestial la que cuenta.
"La Sabiduría de lo alto es ante todo pura, luego pacífica, suave, obediente, llena de misericordia y buenos frutos, sin inconstancia ni insinceridad." (Santiago 3:17) ¡Es honesto, verdadero y justo!
La Escritura enseña que "el principio de la sabiduría es el temor de Dios;” (Proverbios 9:10) es decir, ¡Estar lleno de asombro al contemplar a Cristo! La sabiduría es un don del Espíritu Santo. ¡La sabiduría requiere que mantengamos nuestro enfoque en Cristo, y sólo en El! También requiere las virtudes, especialmente la prudencia. ¡La sabiduría no puede venir con egoísmo o narcisismo!
Es cuando caemos en un comportamiento "impío" que abrimos la puerta al mal que puede y nos destruirá.
No hay absolutamente ningún "derecho" al aborto. Nadie tiene el derecho moral de matar a otro. Este "llamado" derecho a un aborto es una ficción. No importa la razón... nunca se puede permitir. No importa la nomenclatura, la realidad es la misma. Matar es matar... ¡Siempre! Este mal es pecaminoso. En realidad es intrínsecamente malo! Eso nunca cambiará.
¿Cuál es la solución? Practica tu fe... en su totalidad. ¡La fe en Dios no es una opción de cafetería! Sé honesto, habla la verdad, sé misericordioso, evita el egocentrismo y ámense los unos a los otros "¡ámense los unos a los otros como Jesús nos ha amado!" (Jn. 13:34)
Rvmo. Patrick J. Zurek Obispo de Amarillo Misa Pro-Vida y Caminata al antiguo plantel de Planned Parenthood Catedral de Santa María Amarillo, Texas Enero 23, 2021 (Décimo segundo mes de la Pandemia Coronavirus COVID-19)