Bishop Patrick J. Zurek's Statement on Immigration

by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek



There is obviously much heated rhetoric expressed by many people in regard to the detention of children and the separation of children from their parents. All appears to have been politicized without any concerted effort by anyone to resolve the issue. Common sense dictates that those in authority should seek the Common Good of all involved. I can only imagine the horror, fear and stress that the children are experiencing, not to mention their parents. All in governing authority should stop using this issue to further their only personal agendas and spend their energy on comprehensive immigration reform, beginning with the reunification of the children with their parents.



If one is to err, let it be on the side of mercy and concern for the physical, psychological and spiritual well-being of the children and their families. This is the proper thing to do. It is the human thing to do. It is the Christian thing to do. “Love one another as I have loved you!”

