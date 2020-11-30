Bishop Zurek Issues New Pastoral Letter

Amarillo—Christ—The Joy of Life/Cristo—El Gozo de la Vida, A Pastoral Letter to the People of God of the Diocese of Amarillo, An Advent reflection: Encountering Joy in the midst of Uncertain Times, has been written by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek and has been distributed to parishes throughout the diocese.
The Pastoral Letter is the fourth written by Bishop Zurek during his episcopacy, and is the first since A Reflection on the Ordained Priesthood Solemnity of Christ the Universal King Closure of the Holy Door and the Jubilee Year of Mercy/Una Reflexión sobre la Ordenación Sacerdotal Solemnidad de Cristo Rey del Universo Cierre de la Puerta Santa y del Año Jubilar de la Misericordia, which was issued on Nov. 20, 2016.
The first Pastoral Letter, The Church/La Iglesia, was issued on April 12, 2009 and his second Pastoral Letter, From Many Cultures, One Church/Muchas Culturas, Una Iglesia, was issued on Nov. 1, 2010.
In his introduction to the new Pastoral Letter, Bishop Zurek elaborated about the unusual year that has been 2020:
“This past year has been quite unusual to say the least,” he said. “There could be many reasons to become negative, confused, sad and even hopeless; however, the Lord built into each of us the capability to see light in the darkest moments and the joy in the saddest situations. On the purely human side there is the memory of past joy-filled events and on the enlightened faith side, there is the knowledge that God is always present in our life; He accompanies us always and his presence always brings much joy to believers.”