Bishop Zurek Issues Statement Regarding Death of George Floyd

The cruel death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a few days ago has certainly saddened most, if not all of America. It also demonstrates that the ugly head of discrimination and racism has not only manifested itself again, but clearly reminds us that the American people must address this sinful and non-Christian behavior.
My heart, and I am reasonably sure, the hearts of the people of the Diocese of Amarillo, goes out to the family of Mr. Floyd and particularly to his mother. While in no way do I condone the rioting and the looting that has taken hold in many of our cities, I do ask the people of the Diocese to pray for peace and justice to prevail. Perhaps it would be very helpful if each of us would re-examine our own thoughts and actions to insure that none of us ever contribute to racism, but rather promote the love of our neighbor!
Most Reverend Patrick J. Zurek
Bishop of Amarillo
June 1, 2020