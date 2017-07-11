Bishop's Conversation

The West Texas Catholic: Bishop Zurek, you recently spent some time in Rome. I want to ask you about the spiritual side of that trip.



Bishop Patrick J. Zurek: The trip originated because of some work I needed to do, but I never go to Rome without two other components. The second always is high on the list: Spirituality and my prayers for the people of the diocese. Also, Italy is Italy, a little pasta and a little wine is also very nice. As we record this conversation on June 29, this happens to be my anniversary of ordination to the priesthood. I was ordained 42 years ago by Pope Paul VI in St. Peter’s Square. I have been imbued in many ways with the feast on which I was ordained, SS. Peter and Paul. My recollection of first coming to Rome in August, 47 years ago was the very first thing we did when we arrived in Rome was not to go to the seminary but to go to St. Peter’s to pray at the tomb of St. Peter. Our seminary is in the shadow of the Dome of St. Peter, so to speak. The next day we went to St. John Lateran and then to the Cathedral and to St. Paul Outside the Wall where St. Paul was buried. We prayed there to St. Paul. All my years of formation centered around these two major saints: Peter who was in charge of the evangelization of the Jewish people, preaching the Gospel to them, and St. Paul who evangelized the Gentiles.



Let’s get back to spirituality. Every time I return to Rome, I have a ritual and the ritual involves obviously St. Peter’s. I go to the tomb of St. John Paul II first, because it is the closest to the entrance and I pray at the tomb. The second tomb I visit is that of St. John the XXXIII, who convened the Second Vatican Council. The third one, I go to the crypt and pray at the tomb of Blessed Paul VI who ordained me. I end by going to the tomb where the bones of St. Peter are in a small box at his shrine and I pray to St. Peter. This is what I pray for. I always begin with a prayer for myself, that I be worthy of the ministry that I have, that I be effective in my office as bishop. I always remember that I am not ordained for a specific diocese, but that I must share with brother bishops and the Holy Father in the governance of the Universal Church and be involved in missionary activities. It is no small ministry, the office of bishop. You are a bishop for everyone, not just those in your diocese.



Next I pray for my priests. When I went as priest to Rome, I used to pray for the priests of my diocese in Austin. When I became auxiliary, I prayed for all the priests of the Archdiocese of San Antonio; but I couldn’t forget my roots so I also pray for the priests of Austin. Since I am in Amarillo, I certainly pray for my diocesan priests, my coworkers and those who are incardinated and who generously serve in the diocese here from other countries throughout the world. I pray that they be effective priests and be Faithful to the Gospel. I pray for myself yet too, that I will be Faithful to the person of Jesus and all that entails being a priest. I pray that I and my brother priests will not only be effective, but also find joy in ministry as we proclaim the Word and celebrate the Sacraments. We all visit the sick, the elderly and try to bring them a sense of joy. So, I pray for those who are ill, those I know who have some difficulties because we are called to be one priesthood; we are brothers.



I pray for all the deacons of the diocese; I pray that they be effective and joy filled and that they constantly keep their focus on Jesus Christ and his mandate to teach, to preach and to evangelize. I pray for the religious who are a special gift here to the diocese, whether they be the Franciscans friars of St. Laurence or various groups of religious women in the diocese. I thank God for them and for their vocation and for their witness to the Faith, as consecrated religious. I pray for all the Catholics of the diocese, the Flock, for your troubles to be eased, your illnesses in the family or recent loss of a loved one. I pray that you be filled with hope of the Resurrection. I pray beyond our Catholic people and their fidelity to Church and to Christ.



I pray for all the non-Catholic Christians here in the diocese. As bishop, I am called to be pastor of all, not in the same way as to the Catholic Faithful. Nonetheless, we are concerned with the protestants and the evangelicals, to work together with other ministers, whether with Catholic Charities or prayers for sustaining of and strengthening of Religious Freedom in our country. I go beyond that because I am bishop of everyone in the Panhandle, the area of the diocese. I pray for our Jewish brothers and sisters, the first to hear the Good News, as Vatican II said, the first to be covenanted to belong to God in a unique way. I pray also for the Muslim peoples who also worship the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. I pray for their needs. In all of this I pray for unity amongst all of us as children of the same Father.



I go a step further; because, every encyclical or special letter that the Pope sends out, he sends not just the Catholic Faithful, but to all people of good will. It includes people who have no Faith, called agnostics or atheists, who are still creatures of God and bear the image and likeness of God. I enter into prayer for them that maybe one day, as the Lord sees fit, they will be called to Faith in Him. I do all this because we are called to a oneness as humanity. Jesus prayed in a special way for the unity of His followers, the Christian people. But Vatican II also adds that the purpose of Christ coming after all was that each individual be really transformed into a brilliant, vibrant image of Jesus Christ—for the transformation of each individual and the transformation of the entire world. Because of that, Christ is the principal of unity for the human family. I take my time: I don’t just rush. I stay at each tomb for a while and pray at each tomb on my knees, very often on a marble floor. They don’t often have pews and kneelers, but if so, they are wooden without any padding. A little suffering is good for us.



This year’s trip to Rome was no different from other ones. I also pray in thanksgiving the opportunity of my formation in the shadow of St. Peters, to have access to the Holy Father in general audiences. I pray for the diaconate that I served in Rome, the priests that I served with in Austin, as bishop in the Archdiocese in San Antonio and for my ministry here. I ask your prayers for me and all my brother priests, religious and deacons, that we continue to serve you Faithfully with joy. When difficult decisions must be made, may we always put them in the context of the loving mercy of God and the Church. The Church is bigger that you and me individually. The Church is the loving Body of Christ. Peter and Paul were the first evangelizers amongst the Jews and Gentiles. Today we have the privilege here of ministering to a myriad of cultures and languages. I thank you for your sensitivity and your care for all the people who are here in the diocese. After all, they are all brothers and sisters in Christ; they are all sons and daughters of the Father. They are all called to be one in Jesus Christ.



Thank you for welcoming the strangers in our midst. Remember always that when we do that we welcome Jesus Christ Himself. Thank you for your support, your friendship and for all the prayers you offer for me and my ministry.



WTC: You had an opportunity on June 13 during your trip to Rome to concelebrate Mass with the Holy Father. Tell us about that experience.



Bishop Zurek: What can I say? “Wow.” That’s not the first time I have concelebrated with the Holy Father, but it is one of the more intimate times. My ordination by Pope Paul VI was my first concelebration with a pope. I have celebrated Masses around the world, for instance World Youth Day, the Jubilee of Bishops and the Millennial Year. The only other times I concelebrated with St. John Paul II, were during an ad limina visit and during a Serra Convention when we had an audience with the Holy Father. That time I was not invited to meet with the Holy Father and walked back to the seminary two blocks away sulking because I had not met with the Holy Father. When I arrived at the seminary there was a note on my door to celebrate Mass with him the following morning. I celebrated a private mass with him and six other priests.



This Mass was just as special and very different, because it was with our present Holy Father. With John Paul II we spoke Czech. I knew he spoke Polish and that we could communicate. This time I asked Pope Francis if he wanted to speak in Italian or in Spanish and he always opts for Spanish. This Mass was very emotional, very spirit filled; I felt obviously very privileged. I experienced Pope Francis as the quintessence of a good shepherd, a good pastor. The Gospel that day had to do with salt and light; when he started the homily, he kept saying “It’s salt and its light. Salt is either salty or its rancid and has no taste. There is either light or there is dark.” He kept bouncing back and forth like a good Jesuit professor. He was so animated, very different from a Mass for 10,000, or 500,000 or one or two million. He was enjoying it tremendously; he was preaching, sharing the Gospel and breaking the Word open for us.



Then we had the privilege of meeting him one by one. I told him I had really come to Rome for some work. He asked which Congregation. I told him and said that two years ago he asked if I would do him a favor. “You asked me to pray for certain things in your life and your ministry. I did that and continue to do it, outside of Mass” because there we pray for him obligatorily. I pray for him during my rosary and my morning and evening prayers. I asked him, “Is it possible for a bishop from Amarillo to ask the Holy Father for a favor?” “Of course, it is.” He leaned over and asked what and who it involved. I told him and he leaned over and put his left hand on my right shoulder and he prayed a little there. Then he said he would pray more later. I said, “Your Holiness, you need to do so quickly because I have two hours before I need to discuss my needs and concerns.” “Two hours? I’ll do it before we have our meeting with the council of nine cardinals.” I told him that was a fair deal and thanked him.



I asked him to pray for me; he said he would. I asked him to bless some rosaries that I had. He touched everyone of them, as we say, practically ordaining them. Those are always extremely precious moments. He is never rushed. He is a good shepherd and a good Father. He knows we want to meet him and he obliges us. The blessing he gave us, he asked that it be extended to all the people of the diocese. Consider yourselves very blessed, consider that the Holy Father sends his special blessing in a special way through me to all of you. God bless you all.

