Bishop's Conversation

First of all, let me congratulate St. Valentine Catholic Radio Station for providing wholesome Catholic music, Catholic teachings, Catholic devotions and programs for so many years. In fact, for 15½ years here in the Texas Panhandle.
I am especially edified for what St. Valentine Catholic Radio had done in this past year and a half as we muddled through this Pandemic of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. Because of our Faith, always conscious of Truth and eager to manifest the love of neighbor as a concrete sign of our love for God.
We, as Catholic Christians are, or should always be, conscious of the three great Theological Virtues: Faith, Hope and Charity. We are told in Genesis that man and woman were created in the “image and likeness of God.” (Gen. 1:27) That is, we were created in the image and likeness of God who is a communion of three Divine Persons: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. These three Divine Persons constitute only one God; however, they exist in an incredible relationship of love; each giving unconditional pure love to the other, while simultaneously receiving this unconditional pure love from the other!
Further, Christ said of Himself: “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life.” (Jn. 14:6) Christ is Truth; therefore, we should strive to always be truthful in what we say, write or do. St. John in his First Letter teaches that “God is Love!” (1 Jn. 4:16) hence, we must love our neighbor, that is, the one in need.
St. Valentine Catholic Radio has a mission of always reminding the Faithful of the importance of the Theological Virtues of Faith, Hope and Love.
Faith always need to be shored up or strengthened. There are so many distractions today and there were many in the past. For this reason, we recite the Nicene Creed every Sunday. These are the truths of our Faith. We obviously need to know these truths. However, we must also know what it means for our spiritual life so that we can manifest them in our daily life. Living this Christian Lifestyle should naturally give us great joy. We are joy filled for so many reasons.
First of all, you and I are created in God’s “image and likeness.” Second, we are children of God through our Baptism! Remember the greeting that Elizabeth gave to Mary at the Visitation? “Who am I that the mother of my Lord should come to me?” (Lk. 1:43) I am a child of God!
Hope is the reason of our joy. Since we are “created in the image and likeness of God”, and have become a “child of God,” (Jn. 1:3) through adoption, we have an inheritance with Christ. As one of the Prefaces of the Mass of Christian Burial prays, “Our Hope is full of immortality!” (Preface, Roman Missal) We have the promise of a share in God’s Divine Life and hence, Eternal Life!
Love is the logical conclusion! “God is Love!” However, we know of love and we experience love only because God has showered His infinite love on us in Christ.
“In this is love: not that we have loved God, but that he loved us first, and sent his Son as expiation for our sins.” (1 Jn.4:10)
Then St. John gives us two mandates from Jesus himself! • “Love one another as I have loved you,” (Jn. 13:34b) as shown by the Cross. • “I give you a new commandment, “Love one another as I love you.” (Jn. 13:34)
The purpose of engaging in this profound love is quite simple: it is the union of all the Faithful into one Body, the Body of Christ, the Church! It is the coming together in union with each other as ONE entity.
• “When I am lifted-up I will draw all humanity to myself.” (Jn. 12:32)
This is the communio or the coming into unity of all the Faithful with their bishop and the Pope; this is the essence of being Church: one bread and one body! All the Faithful united with their own Diocesan Bishop and united with the Bishop of Rome, the Pope.
This is the mission of every Catholic Church and every Catholic Organization, including St. Valentine Catholic Radio. We strengthen the Faith of the believers. Catholic Entities, Communications, retreats and all that we do has this as their goal. We believe, we share Hope in salvation, for ourselves and all people and we manifest the love of God by our love of our neighbor…the one in need!
I congratulate St. Valentine Catholic Radio on their success in furthering the Kingdom of God and strengthening the Faith of the People of the Texas Panhandle. I thank each and every one of you who have contributed to the success of the RadioThons of the Past. I encourage you to continue your generosity during this campaign. We have made a difference in the past. Let’s do it again!