Bishop's Conversation: Synod 2021 2023

The West Texas Catholic: We have begun the synod process here in the Diocese of Amarillo. I want to start by asking why the Holy Father is calling this synod.
Bishop Patrick J. Zurek: I think the Holy Father is looking at the situation in which the world finds itself, particularly the last two years, not just the pandemic but the reversal or loss of so many values—whether they are ecclesial church values or values in patriotism in a given country. Our society as a whole in many ways is sick. The Holy Father wants the Church to be a catalyst for personal conversion and the conversion of society, so we can serve each other again.
He calls us to cooperate in the mission of the Church. He addresses a letter to the entire people of God. Pope Francis made this clear when he issued a direct invitation to all the people of God, that is us too here—to contribute to the Church’s efforts towards healing. Everyone of the baptized should feel involved in this ecclesial social change that we so greatly need. This change calls for two kinds of conversion. One is very personal; changing our habits, our thoughts, our actions, not basing them upon social media, etc. but upon the unique gospel of Jesus Christ and then through our conversion, a social change that the world so desperately needs.
It was in April of 2021 that Pope Francis initiated this synodal journey of the whole people of God to begin now in this month. We began here in the diocese Oct. 24 with the opening Mass of the Synod at the Cathedral of St. Mary’s. Each diocese in the world is doing it at some Sunday, usually in October.
One thing the Holy Father wants us to do is to dream. We all like to dream about maybe getting rich, being younger, or better looking. He wants us to look at the Church. How can the Church improve its evangelization? How can we be more Faithful in the second part of the great commandment? We all know well: Love God above all things. But, the second commandment is the difficult one: “Improve your love of God with your love of your neighbor.”
He calls us to dream of a church and a world that is more hope-filled. He prays that we dream that we can manifest Christ more clearly and strongly to the world by our everyday lives. So basically, as a good Jesuit, Pope Francis knows that the synodal process involves discernment. What is it that God wills from me? To what kind of conversion? And what kind of conversion am I willing to help with so that our society self-changes. The typical discernment is in a particular issue, let’s say with my conversion. “Holy Spirit, what do you want?” The question is what do you want of me, Holy Spirit? And then as I pronounce and proclaim (these words) to the Spirit, I need to be quiet, maybe shut up for a while and let the Spirit speak to me. It may take a while, but the Spirit will speak. And then I will take what the spirit says: “This is what I want of you!” and see how I can take it apart (discern) and make it part of my life.
And then, in this synodal process, as the Holy Father presents various questions to us, we pray to the Spirit for enlightenment over a single question. We pray over it and maybe take a while to listen. This is not about me; it is about what God wills. And so, when we finally discern what it is the Spirit is asking of me, in a particular question the Holy Father asks. Then all, who gather to participate in a parish or deanery, need to themselves be quiet and listen to what the Spirit has said to other people. That is going to be a discipline for many. We always like to say what we think. WE is out of the question. This is what the Holy Spirit reveals to us. I need to listen to everyone else. Then we come to a consensus as we pray together when we listen to what the Holy Spirit is saying to all of us.
I think also in this process we need to ask this question:Why did the Holy Spirit reveal to me what I think He said? How will that affect me?How am I willing to accept this? And how am I willing to change. Then, what am I willing to do to effect this, not just for me. Again, keep in mind it is “we.” After all, the Lord did not say my father who is in heaven. Or give me this day my daily bread. Our Father. Our daily bread. What am I willing to do to make this happen, to make personal conversion happen and to be a catalyst for the conversion of the society in which we live?
The Holy Father gives us a theme and a process. The theme is “For a synodal church, which includes communion, participation, and mission.” The three dimensions of the theme are significant. They are profoundly interrelated. They are the pillars of the synodal church. There is no hierarchy among them; rather each one enriches and orients the other two. There is a dynamic relationship among the three which must be articulated with all three in mind.
Let’s look at communion. By his gracious will, God gathers us together, as diverse people of one faith through the covenant he offers to his people. The communion we share finds its deepest roots in the love of the Trinity. Remember three Divine Persons, each loving the other absolutely, unconditionally. Each one accepts the love of the other absolutely, unconditionally. That is the image in which we are created, we are created in the image of a communion of persons.
For instance, when we receive Holy Communion we receive Jesus, yes. We cannot separate the fact that the Trinity is present. We cannot separate the fact that I am entering into communion with everyone else that day who is receiving Holy Communion. I am entering in communion with the entire Body of Christ. I am created in the image of unity, communio, communion with God and with all who are baptized.
This unites us in an incredible way. Together we are inspired by listening to the Word of God to the living Tradition of the Church and grounded in what we call Sensus Fidei,the consensus of Faith we all share. We all have a role to play, to discern and live out God’s call for his people. Communio is very profound in itself. I have two more to go.
Participation, a call for the involvement of all who belong to the People of God—whether laity, consecrated, religious, ordained to engage in the exercise of deep and respectful listening to one another. It is not my father. It is not give me my daily bread. The Holy Father constantly reiterates in his talks that we have become too much ME. As Christians we need to be WE. All of us need to be engaged, all of us need to listen and to create listening space to hear the Holy Spirit together. Individually then we listen and together we share and allow the Spirit to guide our aspiration for the Church of the third millennium. Participation by all is important. I want to underline that participation in the synodal process is significant. Participation in the daily life of the Church and the daily mission of the Church, which we are all called to, we will consider a little later. Participation is based on the fact that all the Faithful are qualified and called to serve one another with the gifts they have each received from the Holy Spirit. In the synodal church, the whole community in the free, rich diversity of its members—cultures, languages, customs, is called togetherto pray, to listen, to analyze, to dialogue, to discern and to offer advice on making pastoral decisions which correspond as closely as possible to the will of God.
Genuine efforts must be made to ensure the inclusion (in the synodal process) of all. With this said, I think you begin to see this is a paradigm even for a Pastoral Council or for full church gatherings. It is not to come there to demand that I want this; I want that. We are a church of the Spirit and so we listen to the Spirit.
Finally, mission—yes it always comes back to mission. We can’t just come to Mass for an hour. Our mission goes way beyond the doors of the Church—where we live, where we recreate, where we work, where we shop. Surely, the Church exists to evangelize. I know Popes Paul VI, John Paul II, Benedict all have said that and now Francis is saying that. The Church exists to evangelize. How do we evangelize most effectively? Surely, we need to know our Faith and be able to articulate it. But those words are empty until we live it. Why did someone like Francis of Assisi and Teresa of Calcutta have such an influence. A Muslim imam stoned Teresa, in the plaza where her convent was, when she initially began her mission. Many years later, he said to her: He held up her cross and said: “Teresa of Calcutta, I had never met your Christ until I met you.” What a testimony!We should never be centered on ourselves; we can ignore the world around us. Our mission is to witness the love of God in the midst of the whole human family.
This synodal process also has a deep missionary dimension to it. It is intended to enable the Church to better witness to the Gospel, especially with those who live on the spiritual, social, economic, political, geographical, existential peripheries of our world.
In this way, synodality is the path by which the Church can more fruitfully fulfill her mission of evangelization in the world—truly as leaven in the dough, salt for the food, light to the world and be at the service of the coming of Christ.
I think Pope Francis is saying clearly too, that in the midst of the difficulties the world finds itself in today, we cannot be blind, deaf, or mute. We must witness to Christ. I ask that you pray for this synodal process, that it truly be an effective one. And that you learn much for your own spiritual growth and then help your brothers and sisters in their spiritual growth. I hope and pray that you participate in the synod. I hope that you take this seriously. If you are thinking about it, this is not intended by any means to change the structure of the Church, to change any doctrine of the Church or to change anything in the liturgy.
There is a prayer that I will give you on another day that was used at the beginning of every day’s session of Vatican Council II and many councils before. It is a prayer to the Holy Spirit that I will share with you. I hope that you will pray it in your parish, especially at your weekend liturgies. God bless you all!
The West Texas Catholic: Hemos iniciado el proceso sinodal aquí en la Diócesis de Amarillo. Deseo empezar con la pregunta, ¿por qué el Santo Padre ha convocado este sínodo? Obispo Patrick J. Zurek: Me parece que el Santo Padre ve la situación en la cual se encuentra el mundo; en particular los dos años recientes, no sólo la pandemia sino la alteración o la pérdida de tantos valores—ya sean valores eclesiásticos o patrióticos en algún país. En muchos aspectos, nuestra sociedad en general está enferma. El Santo Padre desea que la Iglesia sea catalizador para la conversión personal y la conversión de la sociedad, para poder servirnos mutuamente de nuevo.
Nos llama a cooperar en la misión de la Iglesia. Envía una carta a todo el pueblo de Dios. El Papa Francisco lo puso en claro al extender una invitación directa a todo el pueblo de Dios, o sea a nosotros aquí también—para contribuir al esfuerzo de la Iglesia hacia la sanación. Todos los bautizados nos debiéramos sentir involucrados en este cambio social de la Iglesia que tanto necesitamos. Esto requiere dos tipos de conversión. Uno muy personal; el cambio de nuestros hábitos, nuestros pensamientos, nuestras acciones, sin basarlos en las redes sociales, etc. sino en el evangelio sinigual de Jesucristo y después en nuestra conversión, un cambio social que el mundo necesita tan desesperadamente.
El Papa Francisco inició esta jornada sinodal de todo el pueblo de Dios en abril de 2021 para que empezara ahora en este mes. Aquí en la diócesis la iniciamos el 24 de octubre con la Misa de apertura del Sínodo en la Catedral de Santa María. Cada diócesis en el mundo entero lo está iniciando en algún domingo, por lo general en octubre.
Algo que el Santo Padre desea que hagamos es soñar. A todos nos gusta soñar tal vez en hacernos ricos, ser jóvenes o bien parecidos. Él quiere que veamos a la Iglesia: ¿cómo puede la Iglesia mejorar suevangelización? ¿Cómo podemos ser más Fieles en la segunda parte del gran mandamiento? Todos lo sabemos bien: “Ama a Dios sobre todas las cosas”. Pero el segundo mandamiento es el difícil, “mejora tu amor a Dios con el amor a tu prójimo”.
Él nos llama a soñar en una iglesia y un mundo más lleno de esperanza. Él pide que soñemos, que en nuestro diario vivir Cristo se manifieste al mundo con más claridad y fuerza. Básicamente, como buen jesuita que es, el Papa Francisco sabe que el proceso sinodal requiere discernimiento: ¿Qué quiere Dios de mí? ¿A quétipo de conversión? y ¿Con qué tipo de conversión estoy dispuesto a ayudar para que la sociedad nuestra cambie por sí misma? El discernimiento típico se trata de un tema en particular, digamos en mi conversión. “Espíritu Santo, ¿qué es lo que quieres?” La pregunta es, “¿qué quieres de mí, Espíritu Santo?”Entonces yo, al pronunciar y proclamar (estas palabras) al Espíritu, debo estar quieto, quizá callarme por unos momentos y dejar que el Espíritu me hable. Tal vez se tome un buen rato, pero el Espíritu me hablará. Entonces debo atender a lo que el Espíritu dice: “¡esto es lo que yo quiero de ti!” y ver cómo lo puedo reconocer (discernir) y hacerlo parte de mi vida. Así que en este proceso sinodal el Santo Padre nos presenta varias preguntas, rogamos que el Espíritu nos ilumine sobre una sola pregunta. Oramos sobre ella y tal vez pasemos tiempo escuchando. No se trata de mí, se trata de lo que Dios quiere. Así es como al fin discernimos, “qué es lo que el Espíritu quiere de mí sobre cierta pregunta que el Santo Padre hace en particular”.
Entonces todos los que se reúnen para participar en una parroquia o decanato, también ellos deben estar quietos para escuchar lo que el Espíritu ha dicho a otra gente. Para muchos eso va a requerir gran disciplina. A nosotros siempre nos gusta decir lo que pensamos. El nosotros no tiene lugar; es lo que el Espíritunos revela, necesito escuchar a todos los demás. Entonces, al orar juntos establecemos consenso; cuando escuchamos lo que el Espíritu Santo nos dice a todos.
También creo que en este proceso necesitamos hacer estas preguntas: ¿Por qué el Espíritu Santo me reveló lo que creo que Él me dijo? ¿Cómo me afectará eso? ¿Cómo me dispongo a aceptarlo? ¿Y cómo me dispongo a cambiar? ¿Entonces, qué estoy dispuesto a hacer para que ocurra esto y no sólo para mí? Recordemos que es “nosotros”, puesto que el Señor no dijo; padre mío que estás en el cielo; tampoco, dame hoy mi pan de cada día. Padre nuestro... …nuestro pan de cada día. ¿Qué estoy dispuesto a hacer para que ocurra esto, para que ocurra la conversión personal y para ser un catalizador para la conversión de la sociedad en que vivimos?
El Santo Padre nos da un tema y un proceso. El tema es, “Por una iglesia sinodal que incluye comunión, participación y misión”. Las tres dimensiones del tema son significativas. Están profundamente entrelazadas. Son los pilares de la iglesia sinodal. No hay jerarquía entre ellas; sino que cada una enriquece y orienta a las otras dos. Hay una relación dinámica entre las tres que se debe articular pensando en las tres.
Veamos la comunión. Por su gracia y voluntad, Dios nos reúne como gente diversa de una fe en la alianza que él ofrece a su pueblo. La comunión que compartimos tiene sus raíces más profundas en el amor de la Trinidad. Hay que recordar tres Divinas Personas, cada una ama a la otra de manera absoluta e incondicional. Cada una acepta el amor de la otra de manera absoluta e incondicional. Esa es la imagen a la cuál somos creados, somos creados a imagen de una comunión de personas.
Por ejemplo, al recibir la Sagrada Comunión recibimos a Jesús. ¡Sí! No podemos separar el hecho que la Trinidad está presente. No podemos separar el hecho que estoy entrando en comunión con todos aquellos que reciben la Sagrada Comunión ese día. Estoy entrando en comunión con todo el Cuerpo de Cristo. He sido creado a imagen de la unidad, communio, comunión con Dios y con todos los bautizados. Esto nos une de una manera increíble. Juntos somos inspirados al oír la Palabra de Dios a la Tradición viva de la Iglesia y arraigados en lo que llamamos Sensus Fidei, el consenso de Fe que compartimos. Todos tenemos un rolque desempeñar: discernir y vivir el llamado de Dios para su pueblo. Communio de por sí, es muy profunda. Y tengo dos más.
La Participación, un llamado a la involucración de todos los que pertenecen al Pueblo de Dios—ya sean laicos, consagrados, religiosos, ordenados—a unirse a la práctica de escucharse uno al otro de manera profunda y respetuosa. No es mi Padre. No es dame mi pan de cada día. El Santo Padre constantemente reitera en sus pláticas que nos hemos hecho demasiado YO. Como cristianos debemos ser NOSOTROS. Todos debemos unirnos, todos debemos escuchar y hacer espacio para escuchar juntos al Espíritu Santo. Escuchar individualmente y juntos compartir y dejar que el Espíritu guíe nuestras aspiraciones por la Iglesia del tercer milenio. La participación de todos es importante. Quiero destacar que la participación en el proceso sinodal es significativa. Ya después consideraré la participación en la vida diaria de la Iglesia y en la misión diaria de la Iglesia a la que se nos llama. La participación se basa en el hecho que todos los Fieles tienen la capacidad y la vocación para servirse mutuamente con los dones que han recibido del Espíritu Santo. En la iglesia sinodal, toda la comunidad en la libre y rica diversidad de sus miembros—culturas, idiomas, costumbres—se convoca a unirse para orar, escuchar, analizar, discernir y aconsejar, en las decisiones que corresponden lo más cerca posible a la voluntad de Dios.
Debemos realizar esfuerzos genuinos para asegurar inclusión de todos en el proceso sinodal. Dicho esto, creo que se empieza a ver que este es un paradigma (modelo) adecuado para un Concilio Pastoral o para reuniones de toda la iglesia. No es para ir a exigir que quiero esto o aquello. Somos una iglesia del Espíritu, así que escuchamos al Espíritu.
Finalmente, la misión—Sí, siempre se vuelve a la misión. No podemos simplemente venir a Misa por una hora. Nuestra misión se extiende mucho más allá de las puertas de la Iglesia—a donde vivimos, donde nos divertimos, en donde trabajamos, a donde vamos de compras. Seguramente, la Iglesia existe para evangelizar. Yo sé que los Papas Pablo VI, Juan Pablo II, Benedicto, todos lo han dicho y ahora Francisco lo dice. ¿Cómo evangelizamos de la manera más efectiva? Seguro que necesitamos conocer nuestra Fe y poder articularla. Pero esas son palabras vacías hasta que las vivamos. ¿Cómo es que alguien como Francisco de Asís y Teresa de Calcuta tienen tal influencia? Un imam musulmán apedreó a Teresa en la plaza en donde estaba su convento cuando inició su misión. Muchos años después, él levantó la cruz de ella y le dijo: “Teresa de Calcuta, jamás había conocido a tu Cristo hasta que te conocí a ti”. ¡Qué gran testimonio! Nosotros jamás debiéramos centrarnos en nosotros mismos; podemos ignorar al mundo que nos rodea, nuestra misión es dar testimonio del amor de Dios en el seno de toda la familia humana.
Este proceso sinodal también tiene una profunda dimensión misionera. Tiene como meta capacitar a la Iglesia a dar mejor testimonio del Evangelio, de manera especial a aquellos que viven al margen espiritual, social, económico, político geográfico y existencial de nuestro mundo.
Así la sinodalidad es el camino por el cuál la Iglesia puede dar más fruto a medida que cumple su misión de evangelización en el mundo—ser verdadera levadura para la masa, sal para la comida, luz para el mundo y estar al servicio de la venida de Cristo.
Creo que el Papa Francisco dice claramente que entre las dificultades en que el mundo se encuentraactualmente, debemos evitar estar ciegos, sordos o mudos. Debemos dar testimonio de Cristo. Les pido que oren por este proceso sinodal, para que sea realmente efectivo y aprendan mucho de su propio crecimiento espiritual, y que ayuden después a sus hermanos y hermanas en su propio crecimiento espiritual. Espero y hago oración para que participen en el sínodo. Espero lo tomen en serio. Si lo están pensando, la intención no es cambiar la estructura de la Iglesia, cambiaralguna doctrina ni cambiar la liturgia.
En otra ocasión les daré una oración que se usó al iniciar la sesión de cada día del Concilio Vaticano II y muchos concilios anteriores. Es una oración al Espíritu Santo que voy a compartir con ustedes. Espero la recen en sus parroquias, especialmente en sus liturgias de fin de semana.