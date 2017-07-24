Bishops Express Sympathy For Trafficking Victims Found In San Antonio

Note: The death toll as a result of this incident has increased to 10. The statement was released on July 23.



Austin—The Catholic Bishops of Texas join Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, MSpS, in offering their sincerest condolences to the families of the migrants who were tragically killed as human smuggling or trafficking victims from heat exhaustion and suffocation in San Antonio overnight. In addition to prayers for the repose of the of those souls, the bishops also offer prayers for healing for all of those who were injured in the tractor trailer.



Statement of Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, MSpS, concerning deaths of nine people from human smuggling or trafficking in San Antonio. The statement follows in Spanish.



There are no words to convey the sadness, despair, and yes, even anger, we feel today at learning of the completely senseless deaths of nine people who died as human smuggling or trafficking victims from heat exhaustion and suffocation in San Antonio overnight. This is an incomprehensible tragedy.



We also fervently pray for the recovery of health for about 30 other adults and children who are currently hospitalized, with news reports stating that the majority of those are fighting for their lives with serious injuries.



Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of San Antonio has already reached out to our mayor and promised to offer whatever assistance is needed. We will do anything possible for these brothers and sisters and their families.



When 19 people died in similar circumstances in a locked trailer in nearby Victoria in 2003 the nation was stunned, and people of goodwill vowed to work diligently to ensure that something such as this would never happen again.



Unfortunately, law enforcement has reported an upsurge in these types of human smuggling and trafficking operations at the border in recent months, with increasingly desperate individuals seeking safety and a better life for their families placing their well-being and indeed their lives in the hands of reprehensible, callous smugglers and traffickers.



We pray for these victims and all victims of human smuggling and trafficking; that this monstrous form of modern slavery will come to a quick and final end. God cries seeing this reality and many other situations such as this across our country and around the world.



We now have a clarion call. Everyone -- the churches, law enforcement, state and national elected officials, civic organizations, charitable groups -- has to prioritize the immigration issue and truly work together in new ways which have eluded us in the past for common sense solutions. No more delays! No more victims!



No existen palabras para transmitir la tristeza, la desesperación y sí, incluso la indignaciónque sentimos hoy al enterarnos de las muertes,completamente sin sentido, de nueve personas que fallecieron durante la nochedebido al calor, agotamiento y asfixia,siendo objeto de tráfico de personas o víctimas de trata, en San Antonio. Es una tragedia incomprensible.



También oramos fervientemente por la recuperación de la salud de unos 30 adultos y niños que están hospitalizados, con reportes noticiosos que indican que la mayoría de ellos están luchando por sus vidas con lesiones graves.



Caridades Católicas de la Arquidiócesis de San Antonio ya se hacomunicado con nuestro alcalde y ha prometido ofrecer cualquier ayuda que se necesite. Haremos todo lo posible por estos hermanos y sus familias.



Cuando 19 personas murieron en circunstancias similares en un remolquecerrado en la vecina ciudad de Victoria en 2003, la nación quedó atónita y la gente de buena voluntad prometió trabajar diligentemente para asegurar que algo como esto nunca volviera a suceder.



Desafortunadamente la policía ha reportado un aumento en estaforma de contrabando de personas y operaciones de tráfico humano en la frontera en los últimos meses, con individuos cada vez más desesperados buscando seguridad y una vida mejor para sus familias, poniendo su bienestar e incluso sus vidas en manos de traficantes y contrabandistasreprobables y despiadados.



Oramos por estas y por todas las víctimas del tráfico y la trata de personas; para que esta forma monstruosa de esclavitud moderna llegue a un final rápido y definitivo. Dios llora al ver esta realidad y muchas otras situaciones como esta en todo nuestro país y en todo el mundo.



Ahora tenemos un llamado a la acción. Todos: las iglesias, las fuerzas del orden público, los funcionarios electos estatales y nacionales, las organizaciones cívicas y los grupos de beneficencia, tienen que dar prioridad a la cuestión de la migración y trabajar verdaderamente juntos en nuevas formas que nos han eludido en el pasado, para generar soluciones de sentido común. ¡No más demoras! ¡No más víctimas!

