Boots And Bling Mardi Gras

Amarillo—The seventh annual Boots and Bling fundraiser for the youth at St. Mary’s Cathedral and St. Mary’s Cathedral School is set for Saturday, March 2, beginning at 6:30pm in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center, 1200 South Washington.



Tickets are $125 per couple, which entitles two people to a Prime Rib dinner served by the Big Texan, dancing to the music of Agave Posse and one chance to win a $10,000 VISA gift card in a reverse drawing.



This year’s celebration will have a Mardi Gras flavor, which will include a variety of Mardi Gras-flavored games, including a prize for the most creative Mardi Gras mask. There will also be silent and live auctions and Calcutta Boards.



Tickets are being sold after all weekend Masses in the Cathedral gathering area. Tickets can also be purchased through the parish and school offices during regular business hours. For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact the school at 376-9112 or the Cathedral parish office at 376-7204.

