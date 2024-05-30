Borger Beef Drawing

Borger—Knights of Columbus Council #3558 at St. John the Evangelist Church are selling tickets for a beef drawing, taking place Monday, July 1.
Tickets for the drawing are $15 each or two for $25.
Seven prizes will be given away. The first four prizes are ¼ side of beef. The other three prizes are a Traeger grill, a Yeti cooler and a Dallas Cowboys blanket.
“Seven tickets will be drawn and the ticket that is drawn first will have the first choice of prizes,” said Tom Casida, treasurer of Council #3558. “This will continue in the order of names drawn until all prizes are claimed.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, please call Casida at 806-395-7991.