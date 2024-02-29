Amarillo—St. Mary’s Cathedral invites everyone to attend its Bourbon Street fundraiser to benefit St. Mary’s Cathedral School and the growing youth programs at the Cathedral. The fundraiser is set for Saturday, April 20 from 6:30pm to 11:30pm in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center at 1200 South Washington.
Tickets for the evening are $150 per couple, which include dinner catered by the Big Texan Steak Ranch, live music from Velvet Funk, dancing, Calcutta boards, silent and live auctions and heads or tails.
There will also be a reverse drawing for a chance to win $5,000 VISA Gift Card.
Sponsorships for the evening are available at this time: A Platinum Sponsorship is $5,000, which includes reserve seating for 16, eight tickets for the drawing, 16 sets of beads of your choice for heads or tails and your meal served by the St. Mary’s Youth Program. Drinks will also be served at the table and there will also be a special bottle of wine for the table. A Diamond Sponsorship is $2,000, which includes reserve seating for eight, four tickets to the drawing, eight sets of $20 beads for heads or tails and a special bottle of wine for the table. A Gold Sponsorship is $1,200, which includes reserve seating for four, two tickets for the drawing, four sets of $10 beads for heads or tails and a special bottle of wine for the table. A Silver Sponsorship is $500, which includes reserve seating for two and one ticket for the drawing.
For tickets or to learn more about the event, please contact Carolina Cantrell at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 806-376-7204. For sponsorship information, please contact Lisa Hayes-Burt via email, [email protected]