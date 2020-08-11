Bovina, Friona Extended Jamaica Schedules

Bovina/Friona—The annual Jamaicas at St. Ann’s Church, Bovina and St. Teresa of Jesus Church, Friona, continue with a modified celebration schedule.
A number of groups at both parishes are selling food on different Sundays between now and November. Food will be sold, beginning at noon, until sold out, according to Father Gregory Bunyan, pastor of the two parishes.
The extended Jamaica schedule in Bovina is: • Sunday, Aug. 23; • Sunday, Sept. 6 and Sept. 20; and, • Sunday, Oct. 4 and Oct. 18.
The extended Jamaica schedule in Friona: • Sunday, Aug. 16; • Sunday, Sept. 6 and Sept. 20; • Sunday, Oct. 4 and Oct. 18; and, • Sunday, Nov. 1 and Nov. 15.
“We hope by offering our parish groups an opportunity to serve food throughout the course of several Sundays that this will give people a chance to support these organizations and offer a sense of community, or communio,” said Father Bunyan.
“We extend an invitation to everyone to join us in Bovina or Friona, or in both communities.”
For additional information about these extended parish Jamaicas, please call St. Ann’s Church in Bovina at 806-251-1511 or St. Teresa of Jesus Church in Friona at 806-250-2871.