Monsignor Calvin D, Stalter: 1924-2018



Amarillo—Monsignor Cal Stalter, a third career vocation who served the Diocese of Amarillo as a priest for 24 years, passed away Aug. 6. He was 93 years old.



A rosary for Monsignor Stalter will be recited Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7:00pm at St. Mary's Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, Amarillo. Mass will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 10, 2:00pm, St. Mary's Cathedral, with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, presiding, and priests from the Diocese of Amarillo concelebrating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery.



Calvin Daniel Stalter was born Nov. 16, 1924 in a farmhouse in Paulding, County, Ohio, the son of Lester Stalter and Cleo Stella Potts Stalter, and raised on another farm in Flanagan, Ill., south of Chicago. Growing up, he attended the Methodist Church after being baptized by a woman minister. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an aviation cadet and stayed in the service six years.



After leaving the service he married Mary Catherine Husler and studied in Chicago to be a radio and television engineer, announcer and program director. He later worked in television and radio stations in his wife’s hometown of St. Louis. It was in St. Louis that his wife and seven children helped him convert to Catholicism.



“I had a lot of help in converting from several priests in the St. Louis archdiocese, plus several Jesuit priests at St. Stanislaus Seminary,” he said in a 1994 interview with The West Texas Catholic. “The Jesuits were instrumental in getting me to attend their retreats for at least 10 years at their ‘White House’ Retreat Center.”



Stalter left the radio and television industry in 1959 and sold insurance for Prudential Insurance, where he worked for 28 years as a charter life underwriter until his retirement in 1987. Due to his wife’s asthma problems, the family asked for and received a transfer to Amarillo in 1972.



In 1980, Stalter became a reserve deputy sheriff for Potter County and went to work fulltime as a Catholic chaplain at the Correction Center in 1987, following his retirement from Prudential. In 1984, he began studies for the Permanent Diaconate and was ordained on July 30, 1988 at St. Mary’s Church (now St. Mary’s Cathedral), Amarillo by then-Bishop Leroy T. Matthiesen.



On Feb. 16, 1992, his wife of 46 years, Mary Catherine, who had been named Texas Mother of the Year in 1990, died. Four months later, Bishop Matthiesen gave Deacon Stalter the go-ahead to study for the priesthood, a task he took up on his free time for two years.



He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Matthiesen at St. Mary’s Church, Amarillo, on April 23, 1994 and celebrated his first Mass the following day, also at St. Mary’s.



His assignments in the Diocese of Amarillo included St. Patrick’s Church, Shamrock; Our Mother of Mercy Church, Wellington; St. Theresa’s Church, Panhandle; and, St. Mary’s Church, Amarillo. He was named a Prelate of Honor with the title of Monsignor in 2001 by Pope John Paul II.



Monsignor Stalter was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Catherine Stalter; two daughters, Virginia Faye Schnetiler and Alice Marie Stalter; two brothers, Donald Stalter and Roy Stalter; and a grandson, Donald Hutton.



Survivors include two daughters, Mary Ann Stalter of St. Louis and Susan Ashley of Amarillo; three sons, Daniel Calvin Stalter of Hungary, Budapest, William Stalter of Missouri and James Roy Stalter of Amarillo; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

