Monsignor Matthew G. Malnar: 1935-2021

Willard, Wisc.—Monsignor Matthew G. Malnar, who was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Amarillo, passed away Feb. 6. He was 85 years old.
Mass was celebrated Feb. 12, Holy Family Church, Bishop William P. Callahan of La Crosse, presiding. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Greenwood,Wisc.
Matthew George Malnar was born on April 3, 1935 in Chicago, the son of Matt and Mary Malnar. When he was a year old, his parents moved to Willard, where he attended grade school, graduating from Willard State Grade School in 1948 with a special honor diploma. He subsequently attended the Greenwood High School, from which he graduated as Valedictorian in 1952. As a professional student, he attended 19 colleges, seminaries and universities, both in the United States and in Europe. He earned eight degrees, including three Bachelor, three Master, one Licentiate and one Doctorate. He was functional in seven languages and possessed dual-citizenship, both United States and Croatian. As a world traveler, he visited all 50 States in the United States and 43 other countries.
On May 28, 1966 he was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Amarillo at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee, by Archbishop William E. Cousins of Milwaukee. Father Malnar served in the Dioceses of Amarillo and La Crosse. His assignments in Texas included parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Amarillo; chaplain of the Newman Club at Amarillo College; parochial vicar and instructor at Christ the King Church and School in Lubbock; and, hospital chaplain at Mercy Hospital in Slaton.
On June 22, 1972, Father Malnar entered the Chaplaincy of the United States Air Force, where he served at bases in Illinois, Thailand, Maine, Turkey, Minnesota, Germany, Texas and South Dakota. During his military service in Germany, he taught at three Air Force bases. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on July 1, 1992, and then went to Rome to study Canon Law.
Father Malnar was named a Prelate of Honor on Sept. 24, 1992 by now-St. John Paul II, with the title of Monsignor. He was member of a number of organizations, including the Third Order of Carmel, the Schoenstatt Movement, the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Council #839, the Marian Movement of Priests, the World Apostolate of Fatima, the Work of the Holy Angels, the American Legion Roy L. Vingers Post No. 52 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, the Croatian Fraternal Union of America, the Slovenian Druzba, the Slovenian Union of America, the Canon Law Society of America and the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, where he held the rank of Knight Commander.
Monsignor Malnar was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rose Krultz and Dolores Zukowski; two nieces, Roseanne and Annette Zukowski; and two nephews, Robert Krultz and Michael Krultz.
Survivors include five nieces and nephews; and great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.