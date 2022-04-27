Brisket Dinner Set For May 15

Amarillo—St. Martin de Porres Church will host a Brisket Dinner Sunday, May 15 from 10:00am to 2:00pm in the parish hall at the northwest corner of 16th and North Adams, according to parishioner Robin Woolsey.
Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 12 and under. Advance tickets are still available from any St. Martin de Porres parish council member, from any member of Knights of Columbus Council #13134, any member of the Catholic Daughters and on the parish website, stmartinamarillotx.com/brisket-dinner. VISA, MasterCard and debit cards will be accepted for payment, as will cash and checks.
The meal is dine-in or carryout.
Tickets are being sold for a drawing during the dinner. Tickets are $2.00 each or three for $5.00. First prize is $300 cash, second prize is $200 cash and third prize is $100 cash.
There will also be a silent auction and donated items are being accepted at this time, said Woolsey.
For additional information on the dinner or to purchase tickets for the drawing, please contact Woolsey at 806-672-7211.